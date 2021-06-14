Google Workspace and Google Chat are officially available to everyone





Google today announced several changes to its Workspace suite of apps and services, including making it available to anyone with a Google account. According to Google, the Workspace app has more than 3 billion users, but Gmail is arguably a significant part of its user base.

Many will soon have the option to switch Gmail, documents, and chat to Google’s more up-to-date system. You can easily combine them all into a single tab, for example, slide the chat to the left to see a shared spreadsheet. It’s also related to the company’s new Smart Canvas Push, which is designed to link different apps to each other via a smart chip.

First, Google is now officially offering a setting to enable Google Chat for all users. This is a new setting in Gmail.

With this switch, Google Chat messages, such as direct messages and chat rooms, should be your choice. However, Google is also introducing new terms with the announcement. Announcing the evolution of Google Chat from Rooms to Spaces.

Spaces are essentially the same as chat rooms, but Google wants to separate them into their own top-level form of communication next to Gmail, Chat, and Meet. Google has several new features, including improved message threads, more emoji reactions, user roles, moderation tools, and discoverable spaces. In that sense, Spaces wants to act as a competitor to Slack, as a competitor for public Discord groups, or as an alternative to mail group options.

It’s a bit confusing, but it’s good enough for Google’s messaging strategy course.

According to Sanaz Ahari, Senior Director of Products, the key idea is to make it easier for users to switch between ways of communicating. Ahli says the intention is to maintain the context. If you start something by email and want to upgrade it to a more real-time interaction between groups and projects, you can do that and maintain context. Then everyone can seamlessly upgrade to the meeting at the same time.

Google promises to launch a streamlined and flexible user interface for Spaces this summer.

These aren’t the only announcements bundled with today’s Workspace news. The company launches a new tier called Google Workspace Individual for $ 9.99 per month. This gives users more Workspace tools without having to set up their own domain or custom email address.

When a Workspace user joins a meeting, you can specify whether to join it remotely or in a reserved meeting room. Google also provided a date for the companion mode feature, which encourages people in the meeting room to turn on the camera as well, so that remote workers don’t feel completely left behind.

Google also sneaked into the announcement in September that it will finally offer a progressive web app for Google Workspace. In theory, this would allow Gmail users to send emails and other Google apps to email and other Google apps, not just tabs in the browser. It will feel like a desktop app in Google. This is possible through various Electron apps and Single Site Browser windows, but it requires more work than necessary.

Finally, Google is adding the enterprise options you need if you really want to target large companies. Enterprises can use their own client-side encryption for their data and add trust rules to various drive files to simplify access and permissions and label files based on confidentiality.

Google Workspace has been rapidly updated and iterative over the last few months. This probably indicates that the company is willing to compete seriously with Microsoft. Google’s strategy not only improves the product, but also integrates them more tightly. Gmail users will soon have more prompts to use Google’s other Workspace products than ever before, and arguably some are looking for ways to avoid them all. Placing chat, meet, and room (coming soon space) buttons at the bottom of the world’s most popular email app will definitely increase usage and can lead to antitrust violation eyebrows. ..

The biggest question mark is whether Google can consistently explain the switch to Chat, why it’s worth it, and what the real meaning of this new Spaces is. Workspace is 3 billion people Now that it’s available to more than one user, the company needs to work hard to communicate clearly with all users.

