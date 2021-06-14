Battlegrounds Mobile India released on June 18th, click here to prepare for PUBG Mobile’s comeback





The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India is very likely to occur later this week.

PUBG Mobile for India, known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, is coming soon. Krafton, a South Korean company that owns PUBG and Battlegrounds Mobile IP, is making fun of the game’s release. The last one literally drops a big hint, which says that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be released on June 18th. The release later this week has also hinted at industry insiders. So if everything is true, PUBG Mobile will make a comeback in India on June 18th.

The June 18th launch makes sense as it takes place one month after Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins. And it’s for Android only-through the Google Play store. This means that the June 18th release will not include the iPhone version of the game. This does not mean that Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS will not be held. According to the website, Krafton is taking the time to refine the game for the iPhone and will only start pre-registering soon. Androids, here’s how to prepare your phone for Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will be released later this week.

Pre-registration

The first thing to check is pre-registration. Krafton began pre-registering for Battlegrounds Mobile India on May 18th in the Google Play Store. Pre-registration allows you to pre-register for the download program. The program allows you to request the Google Play Store to automatically download the game to your mobile phone as soon as it is released. You don’t have to visit the Play Store every time to check availability. In addition, there are pre-registration benefits that cannot be obtained simply by downloading the game. There are four rewards Krafton will add to your Battlegrounds Mobile India account signed in using the same Google account you use in the Play Store.

Phone qualification

Kraftons Battlegrounds Mobile India weighs about 600MB on Android. This means that you need at least 600MB of free space on your phone to download the game. However, in reality, more space is needed to run the game properly. Your phone must be Android 5.1 or a later version. This means that all new Android phones are supported. Your mobile phone must have at least 2GB of RAM. This is also what most mobile phones have. Due to RAM constraints, smartphones running Android Go software will not support games. Of course, the performance of the game depends on the specifications of the mobile phone, but at least the basic specifications are required to run the game. And, of course, you need a good internet connection.

Parental permission

If you are under the age of 18, Battlegrounds Mobile India must obtain the consent of your parents or guardians. This is done through cell phone number verification, but no exact method is currently available. This is a one-time password-based authentication that requires you to provide your mobile number to the game in order to obtain an OTP, and you can only access the game after you enter it. Krafton may also set up a phone helpline for parents to prevent children from committing fraud here, as getting OTP on a parent’s phone does not seem like a strict restriction. there is.

Krafton hasn’t officially announced its launch date, but Battlegrounds Mobile India is likely to be released on June 18th.

