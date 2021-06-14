Google allows businesses to store Google Workspace encryption keys





As Google Docs became popular last year alone, the main criticism that many workplaces using it often overlook is end-to-end encryption, which allows Google or the government agencies that request it to access corporate files. It means that there is no such thing. However, Google is finally addressing that key complaint with a series of updates that allow customers to protect their data by storing their own encryption key.

Google Workspace, an enterprise service that includes Google Docs, slides, and spreadsheets, adds client-side encryption to prevent Google from decrypting your enterprise data.

Enterprises using Google Workspace can store their encryption keys in one of four partners, Flowcrypt, Futurex, Thales, or Virtru, which are compatible with Google’s specifications. The move is primarily targeted at regulated industries such as finance, medical and defense, where intellectual property and sensitive data are subject to strict privacy and compliance rules.

The real magic is that Google will release API details later this year, allowing enterprise customers to build their own internal key services and giving the workplace direct control over cryptographic keys. This means that if the government wants the company’s data, it will have to sneak a knock on the back door and knock on the front door by servicing the keychain at legal request.

Google has published technical details on how client-side encryption works and will be available in beta in the coming weeks.

Technology companies have become more and more likely in recent years to allow their customers control of their own encryption keys. Slack and cloud vendor Egnyte countered this trend by allowing enterprise users to store their own encryption keys, effectively separating themselves from the surveillance loop. But Google has been stalling cryptography for so long that start-ups are working to build alternatives to burn cryptography from scratch.

Google also announced a new trust rule on how files are shared on Google Drive, “secret”, to give administrators more control over how they can share different levels of sensitive files. He said he would announce a new data classification label for marking documents at a sensitive level such as. Or “inside”.

The company said it is improving its malware protection efforts by blocking phishing and malware shared within the organization. The goal is to reduce the chance of employees accidentally sharing malicious documents.

