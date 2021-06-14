Where Global Changemaking Engineers are Born





At Michigan Technological University, researchers strive to design and apply solutions to the most pressing problems in society. Introducing Zhanping You, the winner of the 2019 Michigan Tech Research Award. As a professor of transportation engineering, one of his most impressive projects is turning old tires into new roads.

“Your funding records highlight the impact of his work on civil engineering materials, and his publication records reach a wide audience to promote the use of asphalt and bit and bit blue materials in civil engineering applications. It further demonstrates his ability to communicate. ”Director of Civil, Environmental, and Geospatial Engineering.

You have accepted 30 international scholars in his lab so far and have a reputation as an excellent mentor for both undergraduate and graduates. “More than 90% of my treatises include undergraduate and graduate authors. I ensure they have the coding experience and software skills they need to succeed as professionals and researchers. Because I’m wearing it, “you say.

For example, students are helping to monitor his scrap tire innovation, which has been tested on local and highway tracks. They have been collecting results and samples from various test sites over the last two years, allowing you to prove how the new asphalt mixture improves road performance. In this way, each student at Michigan Technological University can play a role in future engineering that will soon be inherited.

Pave the way for a smarter and more sustainable future

It is a well-known fact that sustainability is driving the development and application of today’s key research, including connected self-driving cars. Associate Professor Kuilin Zhang knows that smart cities need more than self-driving cars. Therefore, he is studying vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communications to use real-time data to optimize road safety.

“My vision for the future is to have a more predictable, more robust and safer transportation system that is based on the data that can be connected and collected,” Zhang shares. “The overall idea of ​​co-driving automation is that the intersection signal tells your car what is happening ahead. The intersection sensor is useful for all connected cars passing through the intersection. Automation. The eco-driving algorithm improves the driving decisions of connected and self-driving cars. “

His innovative achievements earned him the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award. This award will be awarded $ 500,000 over a five-year period. Zhang will use model predictive control (MPC) and congestion games to study vehicle communications in the lab and test the findings at Michigan Technological University’s robust mobility test facility. His work extends to Houghton’s five traffic lights, facilitated by industry collaborations with the Michigan Department of Transportation, APS Labs, and HERE Technologies.

Another leader in Michigan Techs’ line of professional faculty is Associate Professor Amlan Mukherjee, a well-known professional association. Mukherjee not only helped develop the National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP) guidelines for the practice of sustainable highway construction, but also founded a company called Trisight LLC to commercialize his work. It is the first in the highway construction industry to develop an online system for generating ISO-compliant Type III environmental product declarations for the North American asphalt mixture industry.

Understanding and optimizing natural processes

Given its proximity to the Great Lakes and the coastal waters, Michigan Technological University is also at the forefront of aquatic research. Associate Professor Pengfei Xue’s mission is to save these wells of life. His work in the Great Lakes region applies machine learning techniques to analyze the atmosphere, lakes, ice, waves, sediments, surface, and biological constituents. Xue uses data assimilation technology to predict how lakes respond to climate stressors and model Superior, Michigan Technological University’s high-performance computing infrastructure.

“The advantage of data assimilation is that it uses information about the mismatch between observations and the results of the model, which is known only in limited observation locations, to correct model bias in 3D space beyond the observation location. Therefore, the model accuracy of the entire simulation field is improved, “he explains. Xues’ work optimizes sampling locations and supports the Great Lakes operational forecasting system.

Just as civilization evolved from rivers and lakes, modern life relies on the effective treatment and management of water. Most water treatment facilities in the United States cannot remove chemicals from pharmaceuticals and personal care products such as opioids, dioxin, pesticides, flame retardants, and plastics, so Associate Professor Daisuke everyone said organic from the water we use. We have developed a tool to track and remove chemicals. every day.

By investigating how these harmful chemicals are eliminated by reverse osmosis and advanced oxidation processes, Minakata can optimize water reuse. This is especially important for communities in the dry and dry regions of the world and for astronauts on the International Space Station. For the past few years, his research team has included nine undergraduate research assistants, all supported by either their own research fellowships or Minakata research grants.

Minami also created a solar simulator at the university. This is useful for his cross-disciplinary research in aquatic photochemistry. “By encouraging and enabling undergraduates to pursue their research, Dr. Minakata has helped develop a vibrant intellectual community among engineering students,” said Janet Callahan of the Faculty of Engineering. The dean says.

Start a transformative career at Michigan Technological University

Just as research focuses on the future, the science practiced at Michigan Technological University can help solve current concerns better. The project of Associate Professor Jennifer Becker is one of the typical examples. It tracks and processes COVID-19 coronavirus in excrement.

Her team works with a local wastewater treatment facility to prevent SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from being transmitted when spread on biosolids. We believe that food and water are essential to life. As they do, waste is also an important part of life. What happens if any of the virus particles remain in the wastewater stream during the process and the wastewater is drained into the environment? ”She asks.

Solving these problems is the key to the educational experience at Michigan Technological University. With over 7,000 students from 54 countries, the Upper Peninsula campus has a vibrant community of changemakers with a global and interdisciplinary outlook on scientific innovation. Every day, their discoveries at one of many research centers and laboratories bring humanity one step closer to progress.

