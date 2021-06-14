After all, Android 12 may not fill in screen-on-time stats





This story was first published on 2021/05/19 2021/05/19 pm 2:55 PDT 2021/06/14 2:48 PDT 2021/06/14.

Android 12 has a lot of appeal, but we were disappointed that the screen-on-time stats disappeared in beta 1 and not back in beta 2. We were almost ready to accept that Google decided to discontinue this useful statistical insight into cell phone battery life, but thankfully screen-on time will return in a future Android 12 update. Seems to be set to.

Left: Screen-on time on Android 11 “battery”. Right: Nada on Android 12 Beta 1.

To explain that you are unfamiliar with the term, so-called “screen-on time” or SoT is a common (but very anecdotal) indicator for measuring and comparing battery life. After all, waiting time isn’t that important for most of us in the last few days. What matters is the time spent while being actively used. Ergo, screen-on time: The time the phone spends with the screen on. And this is a very subjective indicator and can vary greatly depending on how you use the phone, but even if people like me need to take the value provided in the review, this is most people Is a basic number that I have come to understand. Of salt.

The “screen” was still visible at DP2 / 3 battery usage (left) and when the screen was on when tapped (center), but is no longer in beta 1 (right) ..

On Android 11, the screen display time is[設定]->[バッテリー]of[フル充電以降の画面使用量]It was displayed in. This was removed when the “Silky Home” redesign was deployed on Android 12 DP3. However, if Show Full Device Usage is enabled in the three-dot menu, it will continue to appear in the screen section of Battery Usage Sources (Settings-> Battery-> View Battery Usage). Was there. Or at least until beta 1. It doesn’t even exist there anymore.

You can still see the “screen time” in the apps section or Digital Wellbeing, but only for that day.

In beta 1 and 2, the settings[アプリ]You can see some screen-on-time in the section, but only the time collected today is displayed. You can make up for that by summing the values ​​for several days using the Digital Wellbeing Dashboard, but these 24-hour measurements can cause problems with daytime charging and late-night use. There is.

Fortunately, Google seems to want to bring back screen time stats in a future release of Android 12. The corresponding entry in the Google Issue Tracker has been marked as corrected by a Google employee. It will be available in future builds. “

Keep in mind that it is still unclear what this fix will look like.As mentioned earlier, Google continues[設定]Because you are displaying the SOT value elsewhere, the company may consider the issue resolved without further modification. However, in the best scenario, you can still get screen-on-time statistics for older batteries.

For people like me who spend days doing battery testing, or who want to measure that metric over a day or more, another tool or a dedicated tool for displaying readings from the Android system. Without it, you would be out of luck. The desired app.

Screen on time returns

The article has been updated to reflect that Google will return screen-on-time statistics to the battery menu in a future update.

