Google Chat is now available to anyone with a Google account





Today, the company announced on Monday that 3 billion people use Google’s Workspace app every month, making Gmail and the Google Calendar / Docs / Slides / Meet suite one of the most popular apps on the Internet. I am. Javier Soltero, vice president of workspaces at Google, said: “There are many products that can be used for communication and collaboration with people, right?

As a next step, Google aims to win in messaging. Without it, you won’t be able to win your future job.

The company announced that the new Google Chat will be available to all Workspace users. This means that anyone with a Google account will be able to use it immediately. Within Chat, there’s a new feature called Spaces (an evolution of what was formerly known as Rooms) that acts as a more durable project-based tool for tracking files and tasks between groups. .. “Email has time and place,” said Sanaz Ahari, senior director of communications products at Google. “We have the time and place to chat. We now realize that we need a more lasting, real-time collaboration canvas. That’s Spaces.”

Google also makes it easy for individuals to get a complete workspace experience and offers personal subscriptions that don’t require domain purchases or running the admin console. We also offer more secure and encrypted systems for large enterprises. That is, even Google cannot recognize the data created by the Google app. With so many companies in an era of change and turmoil, Google is working hard to establish itself as a natural choice for productivity tools. And in a remote, hybrid world, we know that productivity begins with communication.

Historically, Google’s messaging strategy has been somewhere between the chaotic and the completely incoherent. The original version of Google Chat eventually turned into Hangouts. Before Hangouts split into multiple products, Google Voice became a bit more competitive, Google Fi competed with both, and Google Wave, Buzz, and Allo ran several times. It was. With messaging supreme principle. (It didn’t work.) For video, both Meet and Duo still exist and you can make video calls in Hangouts. Google Messages has been a successful Android text messaging app, but Google is confusingly tinkering with standards such as RCS. In general, Google seems uncertain about how messages work.

Google is having a hard time solving this problem, but others are doing better. Microsoft soon started building the entire Microsoft 365 suite around Teams, recognizing that in the remote and hybrid work world, chat apps are actually the closest available analogies to the office itself. .. Salesforce has acquired Slack, and Marc Benioff said the company is rebuilding “all of our technology to be Slack first again.” Google, which was the first in the industry to collaborate on a web-based basis by default, runs the risk of being suddenly left behind because it doesn’t understand chat.

Google quickly acknowledges the need for a coherent strategy. And at least for now, it seems. Let’s start with Gmail. Gmail is now a mail client as well as a communication hub across Google. Users can make Meet calls, answer chat messages, work in topic-specific spaces, and, of course, send emails all in one place. Google wants at least less time for users to think about Google’s product count, as everything is integrated into one Google account and status can be set and notifications received on one system.

According to Ahli, the challenge for Google is to provide everything without becoming overly normative, Ahli said. “We want to direct the best way to work together. I’m not here, “she said. “We believe that collaboration goes beyond these media, and we want to make it easy for everyone to choose the media that works best for them.” The team makes communication timely. Seems to be seen as a range of persistence. Email is persistent but not timely. Meets and chats are timely but not persistent. Spaces are timely and persistent. But all Companies and all teams are different, so Google considers it its job to simply provide all options in one place.

Space is Google’s way of creating persistent, searchable chats like Slack and Teams, but it’s inside Gmail and Google Chat. Image: Google

Such flexibility is a new era execution theme for workspaces. For example, in an effort to make meetings more fair, Google created a companion app for Meet. This allows everyone in the meeting room to participate in voting and share videos. It currently provides a workspace-wide status system that allows users to quickly mark their location and availability. In addition, Google is expanding access to third-party apps and integrations. “It’s okay for people to have their habits,” said Soltero. “We move them little by little because of the elegance that actually connects them to what Google is good at.” is needed.”

Google has been working on all this integration for the past year or so. Workspace is moving from a collection of apps to a more integrated, single canvas. Users can work with spreadsheets in Gmail or make Meet calls in the same tabs as the slide deck. The most common criticisms of new-looking workspaces are too many options, too many buttons, and too many in one place. Google agrees. “One of the first conversations I attended was about clutter,” Ahli said. On a regular size laptop screen, too much was done to completely immerse yourself in one thing. Ahari and her team focused on making it quick and easy to move without overwhelming the interface, and moving notifications to unobtrusive corners.

In general, Google faces the same wide range of challenges as any company that creates workplace software. In other words, no one knows anything. Soltero and Ahli don’t know exactly how the future of work will work, and there will be a huge number of different ideas and experiments between Google and its billions of users in the coming months. Admitted that it’s likely. Google, like many other companies, makes its tools both functional and flexible at the same time, without overwhelming confusion, hybrid work and remotes of all kinds. I am trying to adapt to the work.

However, few companies have greater opportunities and responsibilities in this area. With 3 billion users, it will have a huge impact on the future of everything. Soltero said he was thinking about access and security and spending his time making sure that his future work was available and optimized for everyone, regardless of the situation. He always says that one of the reasons he joined Google after working for Microsoft was that Google was far ahead in helping people collaborate. In communication, he is catching up. But he and Ahli seem to like the chance.

