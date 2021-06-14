Vodafone Offers Samsung, Dell, and NEC First Open RAN Deal





After a British telecommunications company awarded Europe’s first major “open RAN” contract to a number of alternative suppliers, Vodafone turned to Japanese and American suppliers to fill the void Huawei left in its 5G supply chain. I turned to.

The carrier has signed agreements with Samsung Electronics, NEC, Dell and Wind River to build Europe’s first commercial “open RAN” network. Capgemini, a French consulting group, and Keysight Technology of the United States will work on network integration.

The deal gives Samsung and NEC a big boost when they struggled to compete with Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia in the 4G era.

“Open RAN” is a threatening concept that breaks the shackles of the largest telecommunications equipment supplier in the wireless market, which tightly bundles proprietary hardware and software. Open systems allow small and potentially innovative suppliers to enter the 5G market, and after excluding Huawei, the largest supplier of kits, from the 5G network, the United States and the United Kingdom as a way to intensify competition. It is supported by the government of.

With last year’s decision by the UK Government to ban the use of new Huawei devices in 5G networks from 2021 and phase out existing kits by 2027, carriers such as Vodafone and Telefónica have been able to use wireless devices. Accelerated plans to use alternative suppliers.

The UK Government and the European Commission are promoting the concept of “open RAN” as a way to boost the technology industry by opening up huge telecommunications spending to small local hardware and software providers. Both the British and German governments have made public funds available for the development of open RAN technology, but have not subsidized companies such as Vodafone to replace Huawei’s equipment.

This has created tensions within the industry, given that Europe’s largest tech companies Ericsson and Nokia are already offering alternatives to Huawei.

Vodafone’s first contract was won after months of testing by various open RAN vendors, but is aimed at suppliers in Asia and the United States. The company said it would consider using a European-based vendor in the future. “With the support of political and industrial policies from the European Commission and EU governments, Open RAN has the potential to attract more European companies to this emerging market,” he said.

The first work will take place in the United Kingdom, southwest of the country, with 2,500 masts covering most of Wales upgraded to use open RAN equipment. This will gradually expand the open RAN push to Europe and Africa.

Johan Wibergh, Vodafone’s Chief Technology Officer, said overhauling the network will increase carrier flexibility. “Open RAN is also revitalizing our industry. It boosts the digital economy by stimulating greater innovation from a wider pool of vendors and brings the diversity needed in the supply chain. “He said.

