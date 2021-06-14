Scientists claim that our earliest childhood memories begin at the age of 2.5





From how to swim to a visit to a giant toy store, many of us have very unique early memories.

Now, new research reveals that our earliest childhood memories begin at the age of 2.5.

Researchers at the Memorial University of Newfoundland have reviewed decades of data to understand the earliest age at which permanent memory is formed.

Previous studies have concluded that the average age of a person’s earliest memory is 3.5 years, but a new study reminds us of what happened a year ago. To do.

According to Dr. Carol Peterson, who led the study, people remember more than they had imagined since they were two years old (stock image).

She explained: It’s very easy to remember your previous memory just by asking what your first memory is. Then ask a few questions.

“Then they may start to remember memories about a year ago. It’s like a priming pump. Once you start them, it’s optional.

In a previous study, children were interviewed for their first memories and revisited two and eight years later (stock images).

“Second, we have documented that those early memories are systematically incorrect dates. Over and over again, in fact people are actually in their early memories. Tell them to find what seems to be older than before.

In this study, Dr. Peterson and her team gathered information from individuals and compared it to their parents’ memories.

“In the very early memories, on average, if you say that the event happened at the age of three, your parents would say no, it actually happened at the age of two,” Peter said. It was. Dr. Son said.

In a previous study, children were interviewed for their first memories and revisited two and eight years later.

The children were able to recall the same memory, but tended to be later in age as to when that memory occurred in subsequent interviews.

“It was the most compelling proof,” said Dr. Peterson.

“Eight years later, many believed that I was one year older, so as I got older, I wondered how old I thought I was in my early memories. ..

The team attributed this to expansion and contraction. Looking back on past events, we tend to “see through the lens.”

She explained that the farther the memory is, the closer it looks to the memory due to the stretching effect.

“It turns out that they transferred their first memory about three and a half years ago, but if children and adults remember events over the age of four, this may not happen. ..

Overall, the findings suggest that people remember childhood more than they actually perceive.

Dr. Peterson added: “Some studies may not clarify things, but when you start further research and all come to the same conclusion, it’s very convincing.”

How to train your brain to erase bad memories

Recent studies, led by researchers at Dartmouth College and Princeton University, have shown that by changing the way we think about the context of memory, we can deliberately forget past experiences.

Researchers showed participants images of outdoor scenes such as forests, mountains, and beaches, and examined two lists of random words.

Volunteers deliberately manipulated whether participants forget or remember the first list before learning the second list.

Immediately after being told to forget, scans showed that scene-related activity was “washed out” from their brains.

However, when participants were told to remember the study list instead of forgetting it, there was no flash of thought associated with this scene.

The number of people who spit out scene-related thoughts predicted the number of words to remember later, which shows that this process is effective in facilitating forgetting.

To forget the frustrating negative thoughts, researchers suggest trying to expand the context of memory.

For example, if you want to associate a song with a farewell, listen to the song in a new environment.

You can listen while exercising in the gym or add it to the playlist you’re listening to before you go out at night.

In this way, your brain is associated with positive emotions.

If you have difficulty remembering a horror movie scene, watch the same scene during the day.

Or watch without audio, but play the comedy clip from above.

