Thales and Google Expand Partnership





Google’s new Google Workspace client-side encryption (beta coming soon) allows end users to maintain ownership of their encryption keys and gain access to security with Thales support. ID of the end user accessing Google Workspace

Thales today announced that its CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access have been integrated with Google Workspace client-side encryption (a beta version coming soon) that provides new privacy and confidentiality for Google Workspace users. By providing enhanced key management and identity protection, customers can maintain ownership of the keys used to encrypt Google Workspace documents, thus improving regulatory compliance and data ownership. Can benefit from.

The regulatory environment is becoming more complex for organizations to navigate, as many countries have strict data security regulations in place, such as the GDPR and Schrems II in Europe, the CCPA in NORAM, and the NDB in APAC. In addition, three-quarters (74%) of global organizations plan to keep some of their employees remote after a pandemic, allowing them to function and adapt to regulatory frameworks wherever they do business. The need for solutions is increasing.

With Google Workspace client-side encryption supported by Thales CipherTrust Manager and SafeNet Trusted Access, users can use keys internally managed by their organization to use Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides, and more. You can encrypt files and folders in Google Drive. By providing both independent key management and identity protection via an external IDP, Thales implements cloud security best practices that need to be isolated from data designed to protect these important security features. I will support you.

Sebastien Cano, Senior Vice President of Cloud Security and Licensing Solutions at Thales, says that data sovereignty is becoming more and more important, and organizations need solutions that can help. Client-side encryption in Google Workspace allows customers to manage their data encryption keys and seamlessly access their encryption solutions. By providing Thales data security and identity protection through Google Workspace, this partnership expands adoption and use of one of the best collaboration tools on the market.

Google Workspace end-to-end security

Through this partnership, Thales provides enterprises with tools to manage key usage and the conditions they set to access and manage Workspace users’ identity services. Organizations can implement conditional access, apply the right level of authentication, and provide smart single sign-on to users who log in to Google Workspace. Thales’ collaborative solution allows organizations to determine who and how users access Google Workspace, and who can access Google Workspace files using encryption keys.

Thales and Google Cloud will host a webinar to discuss best practices for protecting Google Workspace and how organizations can build a shared security model to protect sensitive data in the cloud. To participate, please visit the registration page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos