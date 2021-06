Indian classical music app NaadSadhana wins innovation category-Technology News, Firstpost

tech2 News Staff June 14, 2021 15:48:45 IST

At this year’s annual Apple Design Awards, Apple announced the 12 best apps and games of the year. The awards were divided into six categories: Inclusive, Delight & Fan, Interaction, Social Impact, Visual & Graphics, and Innovation. Winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards have redefined what they expect from a great app experience and celebrated the award. The work of these developers embodies the important role that apps and games play in our daily lives and is a perfect example of the six new award categories.

In the inclusive category, the Voice Dream Reader and Holo Vista apps are the winners. TheVoice Dream Readerapp is a text-to-speech app that “reads text from almost any digital source.” TheHoloVistaapp provides several accessibility features such as motion control, text size, text contrast, sound and visual effect intensity.

Pok Pok Playroom and Little Orpheus were winners in the Delight and Fun category. This category focuses on apps that provide “a memorable, engaging and satisfying experience enhanced by Apple’s technology. CARROT Weather shows” humorous forecasts and unique visuals “. Bird Alone, which provides exploratory interaction that combines gesture, tactile, and parallax, and dynamic sound effects won the award in the interactive category.

In the Social Impact category, Be My Eyesapp enables “visually impaired people” to identify objects by providing volunteers around the world with the help of cameras. “Cleaning up bridges and town trash in the reserve” won this year’s Apple Design Award. According to Apple, this category includes apps that “improve life in a meaningful way and shed light on important issues.”

The Visuals and Graphics category focuses on apps that showcase “a well-drawn interface and high-quality animations that serve a unique and cohesive theme.” One of the winners in this category is the Lona app. Lonaapp offers animated sleep landscape sessions with relaxing activities, storytelling and atmospheric sounds. Another award-winning app in the visuals and graphics category is Genshin Impact, a game app that displays battle scenes and landscapes.

Finally, NaadSadhana, an all-in-one studio-quality music app, won the award in the Innovation category, which focuses on apps that offer “state-of-the-art experiences with innovative use of Apple technology.” In particular, this is the only Indian app that won the Apple Design Award this year. League of Legends: Wild Rif has also won this category for PC games currently available on mobile.

