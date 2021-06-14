Covid-19 Pandemic: How Google Responds to Changing Search Queries in India





Searching for hyperlocal news, searching for vaccines and related myths, searching for vaccination centers, and increasing queries for black fungi and mucormycosis are among the trends Google has seen in the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent second wave. It’s just a department. Attack India.

Much of the information users were looking for last year was about the disease and its transmission route. But apparently, the second wave has diversified needs this year, Anal Ghosh, senior program manager at Google Maps (South Asia), called indianexpress.com.

One of the interesting features that Google launched during the second wave of May was a pilot feature that shows the hospital bed and oxygen requirements in real time with a map product. At the peak of the second wave when Google announced this feature, both were in high demand and the results relied on crowdsourcing.

Based on his response, Gauche revealed that it is likely to spread throughout India, but did not mention the same period. We wanted to provide a way to provide reliable information from users and sellers who actually know the latest information at that location. He explained that he focused on all hospitals treating only Covid-19 patients, adding that Google has already added many oxygen suppliers to maps and searches.

In many cases, users who visit these locations will be notified by Google to answer questions about bed availability and oxygen supply, depending on the location. For example, if someone was in a hospital with a new coronavirus infection that Google was piloting, a notification would appear on the map asking them to answer some questions about the location, such as bed availability and oxygen supply. I will.

However, Ghosh also revealed that in many of these places where Google piloted, answers were only available 24 hours a day. Information is constantly changing. Initially, information about bed and oxygen availability was very fluid. It was changing in a few hours. What we did was save all the answers with a time stamp indicating that they were answered 5 or 5 hours ago, he said.

The project was piloted in five states. However, given the fluid nature of information, Google also had to perform very rigorous and rigorous checks to combat all sorts of misinformation and spam.

We’ve introduced these systems because we want to make sure there’s no fake news like the ones shed in this answer. He added that we are confident that this feature will be useful throughout India and are working to extend it throughout India.

The photo in this file is Anal Ghosh, Senior Program Manager at Google Maps (South Asia). (Image source: Google)

According to Gauche, the company has a dedicated team to combat coronavirus in India, which keeps track of what users are looking for, what’s increasing, and how they can help with the latest information. ..

About vaccine information

In 2021, the vaccination program expanded in India, and so did the queries about it. In fact, according to Google’s own trend data, search COVID-19 vaccines have skyrocketed since May, when the government released the vaccine to everyone over the age of 18.

However, this surge in queries has forced Google to evolve both its search and maps to display information related to vaccination centers and answer queries related to vaccine efficacy. It also means that.

Therefore, if you search now, the results will also show a tab dedicated to the Covid-19 vaccine. This dedicated module also seeks to answer questions about some common vaccine-related myths and facts.

For example, Search asks if the vaccine causes infertility, how the vaccine affects menstruation, whether pregnant and breastfeeding women can be vaccinated, and which vaccines are allowed in India. I’m trying to answer.

According to Ghosh, vaccination is increasing the number of users asking these questions, and Google wants to make sure they are providing accurate information. More and more users are asking for specific information. So what we did was actually create a new module with a focus on vaccines in the search, Ghosh explained. Google is further expanding this information in its search by mapping vaccine centers and test centers on the map. Currently, there are approximately 23,000 vaccine centers and more than 2500 testing centers listed nationwide.

Another trend regarding vaccination was that when it first opened, it was okay to book a center far away from home, but this has changed a bit. At first, there was some impatience to manage the center of the city, even if it was on the other side of the city. Currently, users are looking for a center near the location and basically decide whether to book if available, he said.

Search queries for specific vaccine centers on the map are also increasing. “These were hospitals and healthcare centers that were already on the map, but now more users are searching for them, he added.

More hyper-local, search by Black Fungus

Unlike 2020, when India had a national lockdown, this year’s lockdown and its rules are individually determined by the state government. The end result was that people’s searches were more hyperlocal as people tried to find lockdown rules in their state or city. Google says it’s trying to emphasize news results from local sources, and these questions can be answered more effectively.

The second wave also saw new inquiries from hospitals for new coronavirus infections, pulse oximeters, and more recently people looking for black mold and mucormycosis. Regarding test centers, Google continues to work with ICMR and will add new centers to the map as they are added.

Our focus is that all the results displayed above the search results are reliable, accurate and up-to-date. The most recent example is zygomycosis, which has seen a significant increase in queries in recent weeks. However, there is a lot of misinformation on this topic. Gauche said that there is now a dedicated module on the results of black bacterium provided directly by government officials, what is zygomycosis, and the symptoms need to stop calling it black bacterium.

Google also runs a focused marketing campaign called Get the fact, explaining to users how to visit Google to get answers to all their Covid-19 and vaccine questions.

