6 Innovation Lessons for the RPA Industry





Shay Antebi is Chief Technology Officer of Kryon Systems, a leader in robotic process automation (RPA) solutions for enterprises.

Last year, a KPMG survey ranked Tel Aviv, Israel, as the third most innovative city in the world (other than Silicon Valley in the United States). Living in Tel Aviv and working in a highly competitive industry like Robotic Process Automation (RPA) creates a great deal of internal and external pressure to constantly deliver new things.

Today, businesses are instant and vulnerable to unforeseen events such as the current global health crisis. Technology innovators strive to meet the ever-evolving needs of their customers and deliver the “next big thing”. And during the last economic crisis of 2007-2012, “Companies that invested heavily in innovation despite the slowdown significantly outperformed the market as the economy recovered, with 4% higher total shareholder returns per year. Brought

Here are six lessons for RPA leaders to stay ahead of the innovation curve.

Innovate or reduce value.

Innovation is not just about entering the market first. It is indispensable for healthy growth. It’s easy to get frustrated when your competitors imitate your breakthrough and consider it good. It means that you are doing the right thing. If you’re ahead of the flock, you’re already working on something new when the competition catches up. This avoids “functional parity” games that most vendors have to play in highly competitive areas.

Companies need to innovate. Otherwise, you run the risk of lagging behind your ever-growing competitors. Maintain customer loyalty by increasing functionality and increasing overall value. If they find a competitive product with the features they need at an acceptable price, that’s a good reason to fail. Similarly, if you want to expand your base, you need to offer something much better to convince existing users to move to your product.

However, customer care is always important. Even the best products will fail if the end user does not feel supported.

Evolution is the solution.

Dinosaur descendants still exist, but the giants are known to be unable to adapt and become extinct. Here are some lessons for corporate organizations. Large, slow-moving companies must learn to act quickly. Otherwise, it is in danger of extinction. The current strategy of absorbing small, agile companies and creating fragmented solutions with scaling and integration issues is not a long-term solution. You cannot escape from the original job of innovation.

What does innovation need? First, don’t be afraid to fail. Mistakes have led to some of the greatest inventions in the world. Make space for big ideas and space for errors. Innovations need to keep in mind Mark Zuckerbug’s motto, “Act quickly and break things.” That’s the way you learn.

Empower people.

By not acting, the good concept disappears. Without a team that can realize the idea, it will be stagnant. Surround yourself with people who are enthusiastic about learning and keeping up with the progress of their department. They bring that pioneering attitude to the team.

Hiring requires passion and curiosity. Once you have the right team, you can act quickly, make mistakes, adapt, and evolve. Remove barriers and team reliance. Don’t stick to indecision or get caught up in bureaucracy.

WIFM? (What is it for me?)

Innovation should be driven by the customer experience. What’s the solution if no one wants to use it? This is a constant challenge for technology products looking for problems to solve. What is valuable is not having the latest technology to run the product. That’s what technology can do for its customers. If you’re adding features just to use the trendy buzzwords in marketing, that’s the wrong reason.

An example of a recent trend is “cloud native”. Everyone advertised their products and platforms as cloud-native, what does that mean? What problem does it solve? That’s what we need to talk about.

RPA providers should consider that Citizen developers do not want to spend time brainstorming and implementing automation ideas. They want to deploy bots on the scale they need and live their daily lives. Weigh value and effort. Is it worth it to them, or is it going to be done all day long? Ideally, the system does all the tedious work, so employees review and change as needed. All you have to do is do it. Otherwise, avoid using it.

New product or new feature?

Think big when you make changes to an existing product. Don’t waste resources on minor improvements. Create something that supports your existing customer base, but is compelling enough to keep undecided and dissatisfied users away from your competitors. If the technology that underpins your vision is too advanced, it’s time to take the next step in creating a new product.

This happened in my company’s real-time process discovery. This is the latest iteration of our process discovery tool. The changes were too big to fit into the existing framework. Three years after the first version was released, machine learning and artificial intelligence have made great strides, requiring new tools to be created from scratch. This will take some time, but it’s worth the effort in the long run. In some cases, it is more efficient to build a new product. You don’t have to struggle for months trying to integrate something into your existing architecture. Start over and create something newer and more robust.

I will fulfill my promise.

Customers are fed up with empty promises and hype. Retribution for failure to achieve promised levels can be swift and demanding for companies that fail to meet their goals. It is important to really understand the problem you are trying to solve. The worst thing you can do is to make a lot of upfront investment from the beginning and realize that you’ve been focusing on the wrong problem all the time. Make sure everything you do is of value to your customers. Otherwise, all innovation will be wasted.

To gain fame, you have to have big dreams. But dreams alone are not enough. You need the right team and resources to do that. To support a good vision over the long term, the foundation must be solid. Keep moving forward. Every moment you stop is the moment you are behind.

