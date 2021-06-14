The black sheep is on the Forbes Midas list and sees technological growth in China





Ruby Lou, founder of The Atypical Ventures (upper left), joins a call with Bensan, CEO of Orca, a hearing aid supplier, one of her portfolio companies. Orka One uses innovative Bluetooth and noise reduction technology.

Atypical venture

Ruby Lus’ parents are doctors in China. Her brother works for a law enforcement agency on the mainland. As the first person to study abroad in the clan, she was a black sheep in her family and laughed in a recent interview.

Going her own way has benefited herself and Lus investors. After earning a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland in Baltimore County and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University, she spent seven years in technology-related investments at Goldman Sachs in California, New York, and Hong Kong. Worked with a focus on. A bank that laid the foundation for the prosperity of a venture capital career.

At Goldman, when it’s ready to go public, it will work with best-in-class companies, Lu said. Over the years, she wanted to reach the essence of the business more and more. She said why some businesses fail and some succeed. With that curiosity and the support of David Chao, the founder of Doll Capital Management, Lou was drawn into the world of venture capital in 2003 as a co-founder of DCM China. It was first added to the Forbes Midas list in 2012.

Lus returned to the list this year based on his early wins. The short video platform, which went public in January in Hong Kong and generated a return on investment of 2,000 times and a profit of over $ 10 billion. Kuaishou is one of the 14 unicorns Lu has invested in over the years. The nine companies were listed on the Hong Kong, New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. Lu recently took the plunge as an entrepreneur and founded Beijing-based venture company Atypual Ventures in 2019. I felt that the next challenge was to do it myself and see if I could lead the company. Basically, this is the next level of challenge for fund managers, said Lu, one of the 21 China-based members of this year’s Midas list (see full list here, related article). Click here).

China’s VC outlook is partly promising due to the economic recovery of each country from the Covid pandemic. Mr Lou said China’s first recovery has made it very powerful in terms of economic recovery. China has also benefited from the fact that after the blockade, people made a kind of revenge spending and a journey of revenge. All of this has helped the recovery. In the technology sector, which is important to me, companies like Quayshaw have seen tremendous growth in the era of the new coronavirus. High-tech companies are expected to grow afterwards, thanks to the solid foundations built in the era of the new coronavirus.

According to Lu, one of Atypics’ approaches is to cut the entire team out of an existing company and launch a business that leverages the team’s existing technical know-how. One example: At TrueSight, she said, the team worked together for more than a decade at a previous company, and their reputation allowed them to generate significant revenue within the first year of the company’s launch.

Atypical also aims to combine software, hardware, and AI to provide new designs for healthcare products. Chinese entrepreneurs can leverage China’s mature software talent pool and global hardware manufacturing centers to innovate new and better products for consumers, Lu said. For example, Atyp is investing in Orka, which offers a new type of hearing aid that utilizes Bluetooth and noise reduction technology. Orka One received the CES 2021 Innovation Award earlier this year.

Lu, who has been a venture capitalist for nearly 20 years, shared advice with start-ups looking to raise money. Really be yourself. Tell the truth, Lu said. Lou, who likens the relationship between venture capital and portfolio companies to a married couple, said he noticed that so many founders were trying to invent numbers from time to time. You don’t want to trick others into marrying yourself. The Greatest Marriage and the Best Partnership begins with honesty and trust. VCs that share your vision are there for you, thick and thin.

According to Lu, a worthy VC is a partner who knows how to solve problems with you, helping you on bad days and defeating ego when it comes to your mind. Will give you. It’s the kind of partner you want, she said.

See related article:

China accounts for more than one-fifth of the Forbes Midas list, highlighting its growing technological impact

Now’s the Right Time to Invest in China: Avenue Capital Group CEO Mark Raspri

Chinese Uber Didi Apply for US IPO

@rflannerychina

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos