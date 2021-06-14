Use this tool to prepare your software for the next Windows update





Instead of running your own test PC fleet for software updates, why not let Microsoft manage them in the cloud?

Managing a large number of PC and server software updates has never been easier. This is especially true if you’ve written your own code, or if you’re a developer actually executing the code. Every Tuesday, you need to answer the following questions: Does this series of updates break the code?

You can get some answers by running the test hardware in different Insider rings, but not all updates are provided in advance. When it comes to critical security updates, this is understandable, but it means you can’t be sure that your code will execute. Another option is to delay the update until the application is tested, but often you have no control over what the user is doing. Delayed updates increase the risk of malware and other attacks.

Test-based introduction

Microsoft has long provided software vendors with a test base for Microsoft 365, an alternative application testing platform. You can see that the system has been set up and validated. Just upload, install and test your application. Test Base provides a detailed analysis of your code by looking at both performance and reliability.

Test Base gives you the option of running the current release version of Windows (including security updates) or longer-term tests from the Windows Insider Beta channel. You can compare the results between the previous release and the current release, so you can see the difference using the test-based results viewer in the Azure portal. Testing includes CPU regression analysis and checking for changes in CPU utilization between Windows versions.

The service will launch a rollout to IT professionals and service providers as a private preview to reach more users and provide support for bespoke internal development and verification of fleet software loadouts. The underlying VM is managed by Microsoft, which helps investigate problems and provide debug support.

Comparison of CPU utilization for the same application in two Windows 10 releases.

Run tests in Test Base

You may have heard of Test Base under the original name Update Staging Lab. The first release of the service provided only predefined tests driven by standard scripts. This was considered relatively limited, and Microsoft rolled out an update in late 2020 that added support for custom testing using a user-selected testing framework.

It works by uploading a zip file containing all the tools needed to run the test as a single zip file for use as a functional test. The size limit is 2GB, which is fine for most applications. You need a PowerShell script to handle code execution, app installation, launch, and uninstall, and up to eight test scripts. Windows updates can be applied at any point in the test and control the restart of the VM. In this way, you can get the baseline results before performing the update and compare the results before and after. Microsoft will verify that the package is installed before running the test and will notify you of the results in the Azure portal.

The first test-based release focused on desktop applications and desktop Windows, but these are the biggest issues for IT departments, so recent updates support both 2016 and 2019 Windows Server. Has been added. All you need to do is select the appropriate OS version and run the same tests as for your desktop. Server testing does not currently support preview releases of the OS, so it is limited to just verifying that the app works with the current baseline Windows Server release. This is not a major issue for server applications, as most server applications run in long-term support releases. Also, the next major release of Windows Server is still a while away. If your application runs on both the client and the server, you can choose to test the same package on both.

Not limited to testing against Windows. On a test basis, you can also test against Office releases to ensure that your code doesn’t interfere with your productivity tools or that the integration works after Office updates.

Results analysis and deployment planning

Results are available in the Insights section of the Test Base Portal. You can drill down to a specific test and even view all the processes that were performed during the test. Not all errors are in the code. It may be a related application or Windows error. You can also compare known good baseline releases with various Windows updates to help track performance issues and crashes.

The plan is to include Test Base as part of Microsoft Endpoint Manager in Microsoft’s suite of security tools. However, at this time, this process is limited to what Microsoft calls “significant third-party software vendors.” These include antivirus and other security tools, as well as applications with a large number of audiences whose issues can seriously affect both the vendor and the site that uses the code. This preview is over, but there are some interesting options for IT professionals. IT professionals can nominate a software vendor for previewing. In this way, it helps you test your critical applications.

With the option to integrate Test Base with Azure DevOps, you can embed tests as part of your build pipeline, automate operations, and ensure that all code releases pass your tests. Results can be exported to external tools such as Power BI so you can incorporate them into your deployment dashboard to highlight issues and track fixes. Microsoft adds API-based access to services to make integration with CI / CD pipelines and DevOps tools easier and offers more automation options.

Once the service is rolled out to a wide range of users as part of Microsoft 365, it can be used with other validation and testing tools as part of your application deployment workflow. Users will be satisfied and less stressed if there is a way to automatically track issues before rolling out an application or Windows Update.

