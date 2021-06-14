Why Google’s latest fines are hampering big tech in Europe





As developed country leaders gathered in the UK for the G7 summit over the weekend, tech companies, mostly headquartered in the United States, also gathered in the clouds. At the top of the list of themes being addressed is the creation of a global minimum tax, and more importantly, the countries that operate and sell Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, etc. for technology. So, it’s a discussion about how to tax. Advertising in.

Big Tech Initiatives

This meeting is just the latest in a series of discussions and actions that have intensified in the last two years since the introduction of the GDPR in Europe. The GDPR does not address financial issues or taxation, but shows a growing willingness to regulate Big Tech, especially in Europe. The recent fine imposed on Google France is an example of the problem.

French competition regulators fined Google $ 267 million last week for prioritizing its own service for running online ads at the expense of rivals. Competition authorities have ruled that Google has favored its ad inventory marketplace AdX and Doubleclick Ad Exchange, a real-time platform that allows clients to select and sell ads. Furthermore, it is the world’s first decision to investigate the complex algorithm auction process in which online display advertising works, “said Isabel de Silva, president of the authorities, in a statement.

Media groups seeking to sell advertising space on internet sites and mobile apps often use multiple companies at the same time, called supply-side platforms (SSPs). However, regulators have discovered that Google’s services are unfairly competing with competitors in various ways or hindering sufficient interoperability with competitors’ advertising marketplaces. According to the FCA (French Competition Authority), for example, Doubleclick changes the fees it charges to mediate sales based on the prices offered by other so-called advertising servers.

The fines have received the full support of the French government, and the previous fines applied to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Mer in Europe have changed the wind that will inevitably affect the business models of these companies. “Large platforms are gradually gaining a dominant position in the market, and it is imperative to apply our competitive rules to the giant technology companies doing business here,” he said in a statement. Said in.

This isn’t the first time Google has violated French regulators. In December 2019, a fine of nearly $ 200 million was imposed over the “opaque” operational rules of advertising platforms that were considered to be applied in an “unfair and random way.” In December 2020, Google and Amazon were fined a total of $ 150 million by the Frances Privacy Watchdog for placing advertising cookies on users’ computers without consent.

Google support

Obviously, last week’s fine was primarily due to the sale of online ads out of Google’s $ 55.3 billion in revenue generated in the first quarter of this year. It is also obligatory to change the method of conversion, which may have a greater impact in the future. In a statement about the fine, Maria Gomri, head of legal affairs at Google France, explained that Google would change elements of advertising practices.

She explained that changes in Google’s business practices have already been considered for some time. For the past two years, we’ve been working with the French Competition Agency (FCA) to blog about recent fines for our advertising technology, specifically the publisher platform Google Ad Manager. As part of the overall resolution of the FCA survey, he added that Google has agreed to a set of commitments that will make it easier for publishers to use data and use Google tools in other advertising technologies. We plan to test and develop these changes in the coming months and roll them out more widely, including some globally, “she added.

As a result, when buyers use Google Ad Manager to participate in Google’s ad exchange, they will have equal access to Google auction data and will be able to efficiently purchase ad space from publishers. .. Due to the large number of ad exchanges to choose from, publishers may also use a technique called “header bidding” to auction between multiple ad exchanges. Because these header bid auctions take place outside the platform, it’s usually technically impossible for Google to identify participants, and therefore data cannot be shared with those buyers.

She added: Through these efforts, we will work to create a solution that gives equal access to data related to the results of ad manager auctions for all publisher-cooperative buyers, including those who participate in header bidding. Provides information on the minimum bid to win in a past auction.

It also gives your ad manager more flexibility. According to Gomri, Google will now be able to set custom pricing rules for buyers in sensitive categories of ads and implement product changes that improve interoperability between ad managers and third-party ad servers. I plan to do so. We also reaffirm that Ad Manager publishers do not restrict direct negotiation of specific terms or prices with other sell-side platforms (SSPs). It is not clear whether the changes will apply globally or only to France and Europe as a whole.

Working with Google Regulators

This isn’t the first time Google has been fined hugely, $ 220 million is like a small change compared to $ 4.34 billion lost by blocking rivals on the Android mobile system in 2018 Visible, said David Aylor, founder and CEO of David Aylor Law Offices.

Aside from fines, AdX by Google will see a loss of market share as it tackles the competition and allows its proprietary systems to better integrate with the platform. For a company like Google, lost profits aren’t enough to hurt your business. However, they are likely to design their operations closely with regulators to avoid more legal implications in future situations, he said.

Marie Fenner, managing director of global accounts for New York City-based digital platform provider Piano, said this was a breakthrough in clear and clear terms that Google broke EU antitrust laws. It’s important to note that it’s a decision. Google didn’t disagree with the ruling, she noted that the company is accustomed to EU fines and has imposed more than 8 billion fines since 2017. ..

As part of the settlement, she said Google agreed to increase the transparency of the platform and actively share information over the next few months. Will this be the end of a walled garden in Google’s advertising market? My inner skeptics told me it might not be, but I doubt them Give a profit.

Increased data sharing with publishers means that publishers can properly claim ownership of their data and leverage it in the most commercially reasonable way. We hope this will pave the way for better competition, but over time it will become apparent. So far, she added, Google’s commitment to the French competition authorities is encouraging.

Cross hair big tech

Google’s European problem doesn’t end there. And Google isn’t the only one having problems. The German antitrust oversight agency has launched a two-step investigation to determine if Google is “most important in the market as a whole” and to begin a detailed review of Google’s data processing terms.

“Google’s business model relies heavily on the processing of data about its users. Google enjoys a strategic advantage because it has established access to competition-related data. Let’s take a closer look at corporate data processing conditions. A A key issue in this context is whether consumers who want to use Google’s services have ample choices about how Google uses their data. That’s what Andreas Mundt, president of the Bundesk artellamt competition monitoring organization, said.

In May, Italian antitrust authorities fined Google an additional $ 120 million for shutting out rival smartphone apps that provide charging for electric vehicles. Google’s Android operating system and Google Play app store dominate the Italian market, and authorities say the company has abused its position in the market by blocking the Enel X app for electric vehicle users. ..

Facebook (FB), another dominant player in digital advertising, has been individually investigated by EU regulators for claims that the use of data gives it an unfair advantage in its business.

The EU is not the only region working on Big Tech. In the United States, more than a few companies are being investigated for antitrust laws, but in China as well, regulators are tackling anti-competitive behavior. In the middle of last month, China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced that record fines imposed by the government for anti-competitive behavior have plunged into an operating loss of $ 1.17 billion in the last quarter.

Based in Hangzhou, China, the company has $ 2.8 billion as part of regulatory pressure to regulate dominant digital platforms that are unprecedentedly impacting the daily lives of hundreds of millions of Chinese consumers. I was fined.

Wind changes are happening with Big Tech in both the United States and Europe. The question here is how these companies will respond, or more precisely, how they will respond.

