Pro Dreams and I Got It Partnership





New Orleans-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Pro Dreams, an auction company specializing in sports-related goods, has signed a logistics services and cooperation agreement with I Got It Holdings Corporation. .. I Got It provides marketplace and auction technology to sports teams and leagues, including many NFL and NBA teams. A digital marketplace integrated into the Team app, fans can buy in-game souvenirs, unique experiences, and digital merchandise.

Initially, Pro Dreams will support I Got It by performing activations with New Orleans Saints, the Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs. Pro Dreams outsources I Got It’s commercialization, inventory management and shipping capabilities.

Jacob and I are very excited to partner with I Got it. We believe that we can bring all our fans closer to the game together and provide a truly unique experience. William (Trey) Ledbetter, owner and member manager of Pro Dreams, strives to serve the arenas and stadiums near you and looks forward to expanding your relationship.

In addition to leading inventory and shipping logistics, Pro Dreams works with I Got It to procure used games and signed souvenirs from the market, complementing the products issued by the team. Turnkey on-premises activation of I Got It in the fall.

We are excited to further develop our existing partnership with Pro Dreams and admire the business built by Trey and Jacob. By partnering with industry experts like Pro Dreams, we can focus on development and stay on the cutting edge of souvenirs, digital collectibles and innovation, said Nicole Johnson, vice chairman and co-founder. I am.

The I Got That app and its team partner app are available on all iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded by visiting www.igotitapp.com. A web version of the app will be available soon.

Professional dreams

Pro Dreams is a sports souvenir auction company that manages the field and logistics operations of many professional organizations and universities, including Louisiana State University and the University of Mississippi. We provide a one-stop solution for athletic club funding and provide revenue flow through silent auctions. Pro Dreams, a DBA at Southern Fundraising, has many years of experience raising funds for charities and venues within the stadium. With multi-year contracts, Pro Dreams will be seen in stadiums and arenas near you for years.

all right

I Got It is a technology company dedicated to providing best-in-class software solutions that help partners engage their fans and drive revenue through their unique markets and patented auction platform. I Got It has a multi-year partnership with the NFL and NBA franchises and deals directly with more than 40 elite athletes across the sport. These active and retired athletes are also shareholders of the company and partners of digital goods. I Got It can offer its technology as a standalone app or white label solution, but its main product is integration capabilities that bring action to existing users of their respective team or partner apps. For more information, please visit www.igotitapp.com, download one of your existing partner apps and follow social media (IG, FB, TW @igotitauction).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos