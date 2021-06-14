Next Generation Chief Technology Officer





As VP and CTO of NTT DATA Services, Kris leads client innovation programs and IT strategy consulting practices. Follow Kris @KFitzCTO.

Asking three executives what the CTO means can give you three different answers. Everyone knows the Chief Technology Officer, but does the “T” stand for technology / technology, transformation, transition, etc.? For me, a CTO who used to fly around the world before Covid, the “T” is travel. May have meant.

The important thing is that the role of the CTO is different everywhere, although it is the mainstay of the management team of many large companies. Even in the most common form of chief technology officer, positions have very different powers and responsibilities from company to company. And no matter how the job description is written, the important priority of that role is always in flux.

After a 44-year career in technology, as we begin our corporate career, we look back at where the CTO came from, what’s different from what it is today, and what that role means over time. Is interesting. Contemporaries in my IT department may also find value in remorse, thinking about their careers and how to make them the most valuable to their organization in the future. ..

Inside or out

CTO titles first gained popularity in the late 1990s, when the Internet exploded and the world began to understand how technology was radically changing our existence. is. Many companies appoint a CTO as the chief technology officer inside IT and are responsible for ensuring that organizations take advantage of the latest developments in infrastructure, data center, and network technologies. The CTO often reported to the Chief Information Officer (CIO), causing confusion in the IT industry about who did what.

As technology became just an IT enabler, CTOs began to evolve into external roles, taking charge of the technology side of products and services for their customers (especially not just technology-centric companies, but others. It also applies to the industry). At that time, the CTO was a colleague of the CIO.

Today, as almost every company strives to achieve digital transformation and deliver a technology-driven customer experience, CTOs often report to CIOs and serve as chief strategy officers. I’m playing. However, when they thought the problem was resolved, a Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and a Chief Experience Officer (CXO) emerged to create a genuine Venn diagram of the executive focused on the technology of overlapping influential areas. I will.

Define the future

Is the CTO title extruded and destined to disappear forever in the C-roll alphabet soup? I don’t think so. Companies still need executives, whose job is to keep an eye on the horizon of technology and ensure that organizations are up-to-date, relevant, and ideally ahead of the competition. In an interesting 2020 Gartner article, Unraveling the Four Persons of Chief Technology Officers, author Samanthasar wrote that CTOs play roles such as digital business leaders, business enablers, IT innovators, and chief operating officers of IT. I’m assuming it will be a hybrid. ..

Over the next few years, the CTO’s role will continue to cross the line between in-house and customer technology. While CIOs focus on everyday workplace infrastructure and applications, the CTO’s internal focus could be to drive innovation and accelerate adoption of new technologies. Externally, CTOs may not focus on the essential parts of technology products, but may provide customers with the long-term vision they need to transform themselves into the digital future. In both positions, the common theme of CTO work is to bring the future to life.

CTO 3.0

Last year’s CTO tended to be geeks (in the most compliment sense). A typical CTO has a background in technology engineering and has extensive experience in trench battles for various IT implementations. However, I predict that future CTO skill sets will be slightly different. Corporate technical visionaries certainly need to know what drives technology, but tomorrow’s CTO can be theoretical rather than practical. His or her career is inspirational, not necessarily an effort.

More important to this role than deep technical knowledge of hardware and code may be the ability to leverage advanced technologies (AI, big data, machine learning, etc.) to set strategic courses for the enterprise.

Changing job descriptions can lead to CTOs coming from areas other than traditional IT, such as R & D, data science, and sales. In any case, the role of the CTO continues to evolve as fast as the technology itself, making versatility and flexibility an important intangible attribute.

4 keys to success

For those who want to become CTO, here are four important things Ive has learned about what is required of this role.

1. Learn how to focus and absorb important knowledge about emerging technologies. Many years ago it was a cloud. It’s digital now. Tomorrow is quantum. Always adjust your radar and try to keep it relevant.

2. Success is achieved not only by knowing the technology, but also by having the ability to recognize and communicate its impact. Be good at pattern recognition and incorporate critical and relatively thinking.

3. Work on softer skills. It includes patience and the ability to embrace change, live with ambiguity and work under pressure.

4. Finally, develop the community and support structure. Being a CTO is not the role of an individual contributor. Very supportive. You are your network. So even if I retire, I will continue to work within me.

If I could provide the final piece of advice: It will evolve or be erased. Unlike certain jobs, the role of the CTO is not the same for a long time. If you value predictable routines, look elsewhere. If you like jumping from one burning platform to the next, step up right away. No matter what the “T” stands for, the CTO has an exciting future to wait for.

