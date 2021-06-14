Google and UK regulators collaborate to phase out third-party ad tracking





Following the announcement by the UK Competitive Markets Authority in January, Google is working with local regulators to create a privacy sandbox as ad tracking and targeting practices are being scrutinized.

The company confirmed that it would work closely with regulators on this process, but said it was the first time authorities and a major tech company would work together in such an effort.

“When the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released a formal survey of privacy sandboxes in January, we welcomed the opportunity to engage with regulators with a mission to promote competition for the benefit of consumers. “I did,” Google explained in a statement.

“This process also recognizes the importance of reconciling privacy and competition concerns. The Information Commissioners Office, the UK’s privacy regulator, has unprecedented reviews, including a collection of regulators and expertise. (ICO) is working with CMA on Google’s approach to provide direct input. ” ..

Google has also revealed a set of commitments that it intends to comply with in the course of this collaboration. As a result, third-party cookies are being phased out. For example, Google states that advertising products do not access synchronized Chrome browsing history or data from other Google products for users.

Another effort focuses on antitrust concerns about privacy sandboxes and how they are used to prioritize Google’s products over competitors’ products. In this regard, Google states: “Our commitment is to give preferential treatment to Google’s advertising products and Google’s own site as the privacy sandbox proposal is developed and implemented. And make it clear that it does not give any advantage.

Transparency is also important in this process, where Google emphasizes the fact that the CMA is communicated at every step.

“Throughout this process, we involve CMA and the industry in open, constructive and ongoing dialogue, which is based on our transparent approach to date, developing privacy sandbox proposals. This includes proactively informing both the CMA and the broader ecosystem of timelines, changes, and tests, “the company said.

As the privacy sandbox argues, if Google is actually working on building a more private web, it will need more collaboration with regulators and the opinions of the general public.

[Image – Photo by Nathana Rebouas on Unsplash]

