Nintendo’s biggest switch pro upgrade may have leaked – BGR





A few days ago, Nintendo reported in mid-June that it would announce the next-generation Switch Console shortly before the E3 2021 gaming event. A more powerful console called the Switch Pro went on sale in the fall, and recent listings show that significantly upgraded devices are slightly more expensive than the best-selling originals. Nintendo before the gaming event. We did not hold a Switch Pro press event. The Japanese giant is planning his own direct event at E3 on June 15th, with a live stream set at 9:00 PT AM, but the event will announce a new game rather than hardware. It will be done.

Nintendo hasn’t officially approved the Switch Pro, but rumors are swirling. Switch’s direct rivals.

The Switch couldn’t compete with the PS4 or Xbox One in terms of hardware, but it still outperformed its rivals. Even after the PS5 and Xbox Series X went on sale, the Switch sold much better than Sony and Microsoft consoles last year. It didn’t help that next-generation consoles were usually out of stock. The real attraction of Switch is its dual-screen gaming modes and the exclusive collection of games Nintendo has created for its device.

Going forward, switches will require hardware upgrades to be consistent with their competitors. Switch Pro is expected to support 4K games while docked, and a new SoC will have to handle that experience. A new discovery from Nvidia Leaker could give you the internal codename of the Switch Pro SoC.

This is a tentative photo of Wikipedia’s T234. Very clear. So why do we always guess? Nintendo uses a customized one, the T239. pic.twitter.com/Qp5Im5udlQ

— Kopite7kimi (@ kopite7kimi) June 11, 2021

The T239 chip in the image above may be a custom SoC variation of the T234 version. The numbering scheme indicates that you are considering an upgraded design. The Tegra X1 SoC chips used in the original and refreshed switch models were called T210 and T214.

The new SoC will enable Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), enabling Nintendo to support significantly improved graphics. Hot Hardware points out that the T234 refers to Nvidia’s Orin SoC and has a TDP of about 65-75 watts. Nintendo will need a customized version of Orin so that the TDP can be significantly reduced to 15 watts for the Tegra X1 +.

With DLSS support, Switch Pro can render 1080p content in docked mode with near 4K quality without significant performance degradation. According to the blog, DLSS support needs to be added to the game as well, which is not easy to do with older titles. New games are likely to support better graphics.

Aside from rumors about the Nintendo Switch spec, Forbes reports that GameStop isn’t going to ruin Nintendo’s surprise by seeing the new Switch model. GameStop used the following words in a recent ad: This may sound like the store is ready to accept Switch Pro orders.

Advertisement # 1: “Trade-in your selected system for the purchase of a new Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, or Xbox Series X / S for an additional $ 50 credit.”

Advertisement # 2: “Valid offer on systems traded in for new Nintendo Switch / Nintendo Switch Lite or Xbox Series X / S purchases”

The mention of “New Nintendo Switch” has nothing to do with the rumored Switch Pro. GameStop only advertises the arrival of current switch inventory. Nintendo has been in high demand during the pandemic and is selling more regular switch consoles than it can manufacture in the last few months.

