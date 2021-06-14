What you need to know-Technology News, Firstpost





FinTech giant Paytm said on Monday that users would be able to book vaccination reservations in the app, apart from finding available slots. Paytm app. The service will help Indians seamlessly book vaccination slots, gain immunity, and help fight ongoing pandemics, “Paytm said in a statement.

RS Sharma, head of CoWIN, recently said that more than 12 companies, including major digital companies such as Paytm, MakeMyTrip and Infosys, are considering approval to offer vaccine reservations.

From instant alerts to direct bookings in the Paytm app, here’s a new and improved vaccine slot finder tool.

Last month, the government released new guidelines for integrating CoWIN with third-party applications, facilitating how such applications provide vaccine reservations.

In the past, megacorporations such as Facebook and Google have introduced a number of tools to start-ups such as HealthifyMe to help them find vaccination appointments.

Platforms such as Under45 and GetJab became popular overnight as they alerted users when vaccine slots opened and directed them to the CoWIN platform to secure reservations.

Paytm also launched a “Vaccine Finder” feature on the app in May to help users find clues about vaccine bookings, including information such as available vaccine types and prices.

A Paytm spokeswoman said, “It is our effort to help India recover stronger from this pandemic. Our vaccine finder allows citizens to seamlessly book slots and vaccinate at the nearest center. I will help you receive it. “

India is stepping up vaccination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, India has given qualified beneficiaries more than Rs 25.4 billion jabs.

The government is gradually immunizing people aged 60 and over, 45 and over, and more recently 18 to 44 years.

