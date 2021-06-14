Substack newsletter writers are trying to resolve Gmail’s inbox





Last year, a parade of writers’ gatherings, including journalist celebrities, abandoned traditional publications for the more environmentally friendly and decentralized meadows of an independent newsletter. Escape is often caused by frustration with the various disturbers that stand between the content creator and its viewer. Newspaper editor? Social Media Algorithms? Don’t worry about these gatekeepers. If you can email your thoughts directly to the people you need, your thoughts will come together.

This is a trend that has helped make email attractive again, boost the revenues of a few executives of well-known brand writers, and supplement the revenues of countless others. The newsletter platform sub-stack has secured tens of millions of venture capital, and small players such as ghosts and button-downs are opening up their own niches in emerging markets.

But the dream of a media ecosystem without mediators isn’t as completely realized as its supporters think. In particular, there are still email providers to consider for Google’s free and very popular Gmail service.

Newsletter writers talk about Gmail and its whims, just as the Greeks once talked about the Greek gods. Like the unknown gods of ancient times, Gmail has this impact on our lives, but how they make decisions and what they do to us by day. I don’t know if it will affect you. We know that it is constantly changing, and sometimes there is good news and sometimes bad news.

Nothing inspires this helpless feeling of frustration than Gmail’s promotional folders. The mailbox platform is a kind of limina purgatory that casts email that is too bad for your inbox and too good for your spam folder. If your inbox is for friends, family, colleagues, and the spam folder is for untested masculinity pills and investment proposals from evacuated foreign princes, Google’s sorting algorithm will put it there. Whatever you choose, the Promos folder will help. For some newsletter writers, it seems to change weekly and reader-by-reader.

Some people can get it [my newsletter] It’s in the main inbox every time, but some people never have the opportunity to become a newsletter reader.Everything from the welcome email to the first 10 emails [issues] MailChimp writers asked to remain anonymous, fearing that delivery rate issues could scare newsletter advertisers, MailChimp writers said.

He estimates that 5% to 10% of Gmail-based subscribers have never seen a single message he sent. The gap is in his Gmail account, which he uses for troubleshooting. Despite working on all issues like an avid reader, this writer has never received his newsletter in his primary inbox.

Studies have shown that Gmail allows users to disable this sorting system, but it is enabled by default and may encourage users to keep it enabled. Last year, Markup raised concerns that this classification system consistently undermined politicians’ fundraising efforts. Even paid subscribers often have problems quarantined in their promotional folders.

Kyle Merber, who writes a weekly sub-stack newsletter on tracks and fields called The Lap Count, suffers from a similar problem. People signed up for the newsletter and came back hoping to see it a week later, but never see it. Therefore, it obviously affects the open rate and therefore your growth.

Merbers’ wife is one of his subscribers. She receives The Lap Count on the same Wi-Fi as the sender of the email, but Gmail continues to store each issue in her promotional folder. She tried all the solutions recommended by Hivemind on the Internet. Drag and drop new issues from the promotion into your primary inbox. Reply to the newsletter as if you were a real person. I consistently open and read each issue.

Still, for some reason, it wasn’t in her inbox, Marber said. I know that if this is happening to her, it’s happening to many people who have made all that effort and probably haven’t done it.

He is now thinking of leaving Substack altogether. Probably to test your luck with MailChimp.

A Substack representative said the filtering issue wasn’t a major issue for the company. MailChimp refused to talk to the Times about this story. Ghost did not respond to repeated requests for comment. As another sign of media relevance, a Twitter representative who recently acquired a newsletter platform review said it was too early to discuss the issue. ..

Increasing friction in promotional folders can not only frustrate writers, but can also threaten revenue in an industry with more and more money.

Sponsored by another company [The Lap Count] Every week, when I negotiate these deals, it takes place through the next lens. This is my registrants, this is my open rate, this is my views, this is my clickthrough rate, and all these numbers, Marver said. From a monetization perspective, it is important to improve the open rate.

People sign up for the newsletter, but they don’t see the newsletter. It affects your growth.

Kyle Melver

Cordon McGee, who runs a small food preparation business in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, suffers from the same dynamics. There is no doubt that we have lost a lot of people because our reminder emails are sent to places that no one is looking at.

Her newsletter, which informs customers of the company’s menu every week, is in line with a company-to-consumer message that Gmail’s promotional folders appear to be designed to be quarantined, but many subscribers say she. He says he is asking how to send the message. It will appear in your inbox.

If you had the option to sign up [and] Would you like to put this in your inbox as soon as you click the button? Yes, that’s great, McGee said. But in the meantime, we just deal with it.

I had a big problem with my wife getting my newsletter out of the Promos folder service. Upwork’s freelancer on the outsourcing platform brands itself as an email delivery expert. Writers exchange strategies on the Reddits r / Newsletters, r / GMail, and r / Substack forums. MailChimp’s writers, who consider Gmail to be the Greek god, pay $ 80 a month for a service that scores deliverability on drafts and suggests edits that help them reach your readers’ main inbox.

He personally spends a lot of time and money doing that. I know many others do so too.

With an estimated global market share of just under 30%, Google isn’t the only company offering mailbox services, but the newsletter writer interviewed by The Times cited Google as the biggest complaint. Most other inboxes, according to them, only divide spam and non-spam. However, Gmail’s promotional category introduces a new axis of discrimination, along which Google can mediate inconsistent and mysterious decisions between writers and readers.

Microsoft Outlook has an inbox[優先]Section and[その他]There is a way to split it into sections, probably because the newsletter authors are often used in the context of the workplace. Apple could quickly become another issue thanks to a new email privacy protection service that is set to limit the data that email senders can collect about their readers, but industry insiders say this is a newsletter. Opinions are divided on how serious the threat is to. Indeed, assessing certain key indicators, such as newsletter open rates, is much more difficult.

Google declined to comment on these concerns in detail, and instead, the Times has a machine learning system that sorts emails into different folders, with signals such as the sender of the email, the type of message content, and the type of email. Pointed out a blog post explaining that to analyze. How Gmail users interacted with similar content to forward sales, offers, newsletters, and other action-inducing emails to promotional folders.

Summarizing sub-stack entrepreneurs who have turned into New York Times staff with H & M coupons and getting a Change.org petition speaks to a wider range of problems. In a relatively short period of time, the newsletter changed from borderline spam to an important forum for journalism, but Gmail didn’t seem to notice it.

Over the years, there has been debate about when and how social media should moderate user content.

Newsletters are also an obstacle to maximizing their potential, said Parti Loganasan, CEO of Letter Drops, a small newsletter platform.

According to Loganathan, the friction is very high. It’s not simple: Hello, this is my email. I look forward to seeing you in my inbox next week. Something like that: This is my email. Read a lot of text and open your inbox to search. Search for spam and search for promotions. Go to your inbox. What used to be a 5-second commitment suddenly becomes a 5-minute commitment, and you lose a lot of people in the process of reaching that goal.

This shows that the newsletter is not the Western Pioneer publication that some people want (or are afraid of).

Buttondown founder Justin Duke says it’s not yet fully decentralized. If Gmail decides to go in a particular direction with email filtering, email display knowledge, Outlook, etc., or one of the four or five major players isn’t in full oliolioli occupancy, but it has a big impact. Substantial enough to bring.

Duke said in the last 18 months he’s seen explosive growth in substacks and newsletters becoming mainstream, while at the same time some authors pivoting to a more decentralized format. I did. It can be read in chronological order by any of the various RSS reader applications.

It’s still a problem in itself, but Duke says you can escape the risk that everything is done only through your email client. RSS is based on the hypothesis that if we were a truly open web and everyone was actually built on top of these syndicate protocols, the world would be great.

RSS is still a very niche, he added, but has recently gained the trust of at least one well-known company in the tech industry. Google plans to integrate RSS feeds into the Chrome browser.

Ironically, of course, this is what Chrome does. So we adopted this open protocol, “Oh, but as long as one of these very huge browsers supports it, that’s probably fine,” Duke said. This is one of the problems of the current web incarnation. Where to escape from the perspective of a more decentralized and more open place, there is inevitably some supporting power structure.

He added, he added, hoping to find a sustainable way to manage the author-subscriber relationship and ultimately to manage it in a way that isn’t accountable to Gmail or major providers. I don’t have a good sense of how it expands.

