



When Beijing first unveiled its bold Made in China 2025 strategy to dominate the global market with key technologies of the future, it was a head-on shot of the United States. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has provided huge government subsidies and support to Chinese companies in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, electric vehicles, and 5G networks. This strategy is Beijing’s worst, from forcing companies to hand over technology as admission to the Chinese market, to ongoing campaigns to steal intellectual property from Western companies through industrial espionage and cyber hacks. Promoted some of the market distortion policies.

The Chinese Communist Party has responded to widespread criticism of Made in China 2025, taking the necessary steps to continue pursuing the goal of technical control, while reducing talk about it. Beijing’s casual marketing to global customers is that their technical authoritarian system is far superior to the liberal democratic model represented by the US government, which is plagued by political quarrels and bipartisanism. It is said that.

This week, the US Senate finally counterattacked, challenging US innovation and competition law focused on bipartisan China. The $ 250 billion proposal strengthens the foundation for long-term competition with China, supports research and development of key advanced technologies, and is exposed to heightened geopolitical tensions and the turmoil of the pandemic era. It contains a set of measures to ensure the vulnerability of the chain. The majority of the 68-32 Senate should be praised for firmly supporting the United States in a great game for technological superiority in the 21st century.

In recent years, the Cheong Wa Dae and Parliamentary Research Center Geoengineering Initiative has promoted cooperation between the US government and industry at this intersection of geopolitics and technology. We have been promoting for a long time, Xi Jinping and China manufacture 2025 we have been encouraged to legislators so as to correspond to the challenge that has been thrown by the CCP program, such as. Geopolitical goals of state-owned and state-owned enterprises web Beijing. The United States should not try to oust China by imposing a planned economic plan or by state control of corporate decisions. Instead, the National Science Foundation, National Institutes, NASA, and other studies We need to make a keen and long-term investment in our own innovation engine, such as our development base. Innovation and competition law in the United States is an important step in that direction.

While addressing this critical technological competition, the law also includes measures to refocus our efforts to counter Beijing’s influential campaigns and call for human rights atrocities. I will. China needs to develop a regional strategy as it aims not only to drive the United States out of the Indo-Pacific, but also to weaken its influence in Europe, Africa and Latin America. The law correctly recognizes that challenges from China are increasingly contested in areas of commercial competition in areas such as energy, natural resources and supply chain security. The proposed legislation adequately addresses the Uighur mass slaughter and the crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong, as the economic policies needed need to leverage our values ​​as well.

We first admit that the Senate bill is far from perfect, a reflection of the consensus building and trade-offs inherent in gaining overwhelming bipartisan support. Importantly, U.S. innovation and competition law is the result of something like a regular order, ranking Republicans by the Democratic chairman and six committees, and dozens over the weeks. We voted for Democratic, Republican, and bipartisan amendments. As complementary measures in the House of Representatives are already under consideration, we are confident that the normal order and process of the Council Committee and the urgency to respond to China’s challenges will address some of the shortcomings of the law.

Competition with China takes place over decades rather than one or two legislative cycles. Therefore, the law is just one step forward in the legislative and administrative steps needed to prepare the United States for future success. Going forward, in addition to R & D support, we will need support for more thorough integration of innovative manufacturing and advanced technology. It’s not just the first discovery of technology that is needed to establish leadership in that area. Unfortunately, the law alone is not enough to change the way the Chinese government’s influence has allowed it to reach Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood through underdeveloped conduits.

Still, the Chinese government supports the theory that the United States is too politically divided and incompetent to meet the challenge. If our lawmakers prepare the country for this long-distance competition. Continuing to work across the aisle to strengthen will steadily weaken. US innovation and competition law are also at a critical time, with President Joe Byden preparing to confront President Putin. Bringing together like-minded democratic nations of G-7, NATO and the European Union to confront the challenges posed by the rise of dictatorships around the world.

The US Congress is now engaged in ongoing competition for Geotech’s great game and technological advantage, and the United States is once again as two consecutive presidential governments are head-on in competition with China. We are poised to lead the democratic alliance.

Dan Mahaffee is a Senior Vice President of the Presidency of the Council Research Center (CSPC). James Kitfield is a Senior Fellow of CSPC.

