A pirated movie and TV show app disguised as a Sudoku game runs up the App Store charts [update: gone]





A free-to-play app called Zoshy + is slowly rising in the puzzle game charts on the App Store. Based on the screenshots and app description, this app looks like a harmless Sudoku client.

However, when you actually launch the app, it reveals a very different experience. Users will see thousands of movies and TV shows for illegal streaming, including content from Apple’s own TV + service. 9to5Mac has confirmed that the video actually plays, but app users must first withstand a few rounds of pre-roll ads.

Zoshy + is listed under a developer account named “Ha Miller”, the only public app for individuals.

This app seems to have used server-side control to circumvent app reviews. The first time you install and launch the Zoshy + app, you’ll see the basic shell of Sudoku’s game UI. This initial state matches what you see in the app screenshot.

After a few seconds, all the content in the app will be replaced with an illegal video browser interface, including tabs for watching TV shows and movies. When the app was submitted for review, it seems that only the embedded Sudoku feature was activated for the app review team to test. The developer later enabled the alternate behavior through server-side changes.

Apple says it has adopted strategies to help catch malicious developers attempting such stunts, but obviously they aren’t absolutely certain. In an Apple v. Epic court document, executives called this class of abuse a “Jekyll app.” Last August, Epic overturned Apple’s in-app purchase rules and secretly added a backdoor switch to Fortnite that enables direct payment mode for players to purchase V-Bucks, which is legal against Apple. We have started an objection.

The functionality of the application is surprisingly sophisticated, allowing you to explore top charts, trends and featured content carousels. Aside from constant advertising, it can pretend to be a nearly legitimate Netflix competitor, except for the obvious fact that all content in the app is illegally shared without permission.

The Zoshy + app has been on the App Store for about three weeks and is ranked about 50th on the Apple Store Puzzle Games download chart. A user review dating back to June 4 frankly stated the pirated features: “I’m really happy because I see a show that Netflix doesn’t have.” One user review said he discovered the app based on a TikTok video that recorded over 2.6 million views.

Zoshy + is clearly trying to make money by generating advertising revenue. The application tells the user that banner ads and interstitial can be removed by sharing a very sketchy link with a friend. That said, user reviews show that no matter how many times you share your app, your ads will remain.

Epic Games, Spotify, and others are wondering if Apple’s exclusive dominance over the app market on iOS really concerns user experience and customer safety, or whether it’s about making money. Such examples do not help Apple’s claim. Of course, according to Apple, the App Store offers industry-leading customer protection, and what Apple’s automated processes and team of human reviewers investigate every month for app cases that slip through App Review’s control. It’s just a small part of all the apps.

