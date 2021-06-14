Google still dominates advertiser perception SSP reports, but areas are strengthened





According to a recent survey of advertisers’ perceptions of the SSP market, publishers are testing and adding more SSPs than ever before, but Google remains the leading gateway to online advertising.

The survey was conducted in February and March of this year and was conducted on 151 publisher executives. Each executive uses SSP to sell inventory on behalf of a site with more than 3 million unique visitors per month.

One of the key trends is the steady increase in the average number of SSPs per publisher.

A year ago, programmatic publishers used an average of five SSPs. Currently, the number is 6, which is increasing. Lauren Fisher, vice president of business intelligence at Advertiser Perceptions, said the average should reach 7 again in another year.

The SSP trend is the exact opposite of what happened with the DSP. The average number of purchasing platforms used by advertisers has dropped from 6 to 3 over the three years.

Publishers are willing to stock as many pipes as possible if they can prove that SSPs have their own supply and data, and if publishers can make more money, Fisher said. ..

In other words, advertisers want as few pipes as possible to carefully monitor their spending on digital media. Publishers are given an incentive to keep adding bidders to their inventory.

This has improved the utilization of the entire SSP market. Last year, only Google Ad Manager and Amazon Publisher Services exceeded 40% utilization, at 74% and 49%, respectively. But since then, Verizon Media, PubMatic, Xander Monetize, OpenX, SpotX, and Index Exchange have all been adopted by more than two-fifths.

However, utilization is not the best metric to measure only when publishers integrate with a particular SSP, and there is no guarantee that actual meaningful spending will occur across platforms.

When we asked publishers which SSPs Advertiser Perceptions liked the most, Google was in a good position at 51%, with Magnete, Xander, SpotX, Amazon and Verizon staying between 5% and 7%.

Kevin Mannion, Chief Strategy Officer at Advertiser Perceptions, said Google has a far more leadership position on the SSP side. As a DSP, there is a fierce battle between Google, Amazon and The Trade Desk.

For example, Verizon Media has scored more than 10 points on SSP adoption over the past year, Mannion said. This is because the company has completed a nasty integration of up to six different SSPs that were part of AOL and Yahoo. The company is also focusing on ConnectID, a unique post-cookie ID that leverages first-party data from Verizon sites such as Yahoo Sports and HuffPost. According to the report, 28% of publishers are using or are considering how to integrate with ConnectID. Unified ID 2.0, an industry ID backed by The Trade Desk and many independent ad tech platforms, remains the most common program ID (excluding third-party cookies), accounting for 56%.

Non-Google SSPs have room for growth as well as driving programmatic ID adoption. For one thing, header bidding, which is virtually the default technology for site monetization, has gained a place in video and CTV. Currently, 55% of publishers use header bids for video ads, up from 37% last year. And 22% use header bids for CTV ads, and the first Advertiser Perceptions report is shown to measure that statistic.

Private Marketplace (PMP) also benefits SSP. Currently, 9 out of 10 publishers use PMP, and the operation of these products relies on SSP.

From first-party media to DSPs, SSP, which is part of full-stack advertising, has advantages, Fisher said. She said platforms such as Google, Amazon, and Verizon are effectively marketing first-party IDs to advertisers and agencies as an alternative to third-party cookies.

Publishers said they were going to get it done at Google, and were talking to Google with the Privacy Sandbox, Cohort, and FLoC, Fisher said about how publishers see identity solutions. But they I’m also trying to find out what else is there.

