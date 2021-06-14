The rise of innovation and technology in Danish medical care





iStock / lakshmiprasad Healthcare Denmark CEO Jacob Skarlen Nielsen talks about innovation and technological development in the Danish healthcare sector.

Healthcare Denmark is an Odense-based public-private non-profit partnership that serves as an international gateway to promote international recognition of Denmark’s health and care expertise. Jacob Scarlen Nielsen, CEO of Healthcare Denmark, tells Health Europa Quarterly (HEQ) about innovation and technology development in Danish healthcare.

Does Denmark have one of the best health and social care systems in the world? What burden did the pandemic put on Denmark?

The COVID-19 crisis has affected every country in the world. Countries take slightly different approaches to the outbreak of COVID-19, but at different stages of its outbreak. In some countries, including Denmark, cases of COVID-19 have peaked and are gradually resuming society. During the pandemic, Danish public medical institutions, large and small businesses, and universities stood together to combine all resources to strengthen their ability to cope with the crisis.

As a result of these public-private partnerships, new initiatives have been developed and implemented with the aim of making a difference between Danish citizens and healthcare professionals. These initiatives included solutions to reduce personal contact and keep distance between citizens to avoid further spread of the virus. Accurate information about outbreaks, establishing real-time and accurate information about hospital capacity to prepare for rapid and sudden increases in inpatient numbers, and capacity of the ICU ventilator to prepare for rapid and sudden outbreaks Increasing the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to the ICU department.

In addition, there is a significant increase in technical solutions in Denmark such as telemedicine, remote monitoring and disease (self) management that enable home care.

How have digital and telemedicine technologies been adopted to ease the burden on the Jakob Skaarup Nielsen system and provide care to patients? How much growth has been seen in the use of such services and technologies? Did you?

In the last six months, in contrast to many other European countries, Denmark has been able to steadily keep the number of positive COVID-19 cases low, despite the gradual resumption of society. This is mainly due to the high testing ability that guarantees rapid detection. A high degree of social trust that means taking responsibility and following national guidelines. A new digital contact tracking tool that enables the Danish government and health authorities to respond to outbreaks on a national, local and individual scale. A contact tracking solution, Columna Flow Pandemic Control is a proven and highly effective digital tool for managing and following up contact tracking initiatives during infectious diseases and pandemics. It supports the day-to-day operations of more than 3,000 people working on contact tracing nationwide and provides a digital interface for registering COVID-19 positive cases and their contact tracking requests for close contacts.

Data from contact tracing applications is visualized in a simple dashboard, providing solid data-driven decision support for the Danish government and health authorities. The dashboard reflects changes over time in various parameters such as the number of positive cases and close contacts, time to contact, source of infection, and travel-related infection tracking. The contact tracking system was developed in collaboration with Danish health authorities by Systematic, Scandinavia’s largest provider of digital medical solutions. It has had a significant impact on the ability to manage the situation of COVID-19 in Denmark and expand its efforts to meet the growing demand for contact tracing.

Denmark is also taking the initiative to increase the capacity of COVID-19-related hospitals and increase the use of existing equipment and staff. It’s all a matter of knowledge about the national capabilities of our staff, the required COVID-19 equipment, and how to improve the efficiency and utilization of this capability.

Hospitals that had already implemented Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) were able to quickly identify and document the equipment and capacity to handle COVID-19 patients. By coordinating equipment, staff activity, and patients using RTLS, hospitals can also document the availability of trained and available staff, taking into account patients already being treated and new. You can always report the exact capacity of patient acceptance. Lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) has been a problem for many hospitals, and RTLS tracking of supplies has enabled hospitals to report inventory status in a similar manner. ..

Another way to improve your ability to respond to COVID-19 is to avoid hospitalization of patients unless absolutely necessary. This includes the challenge of being able to monitor and respond to potential exacerbations and exacerbations of COVID-19 patients at home. Therefore, a telemedicine solution has been implemented to monitor COVID-19 patients at home. This allowed hospitals to fine-tune their capacity and reduce the number of COVID-19 patients at risk of being hospitalized at any time.

Efforts to provide video consultations using an app called Min Lge (My Doctor) have significantly increased the number of video consultations conducted by general practitioners (GPs) (from 4,000 to 30,000 to 60,000 per month). What). Denmark has introduced a separate and secure infrastructure for video communications within the medical sector since 2016, providing patients with home waiting and video consultation with their GP during the COVID-19 crisis. You are actually enjoying the benefits of being able to do it. To prevent the spread of the virus.

Healthcare Denmark The Denmark region is calling for a significant increase in medical spending to keep up with the aging population. Do you think Denmark can maintain its position as a major health care system?

Like many other countries, Denmark faces the vital challenges of a rapidly growing population aging, with the human resources and financial resources needed to maintain quality elderly care. Both resources are seriously burdened.

Denmark takes a citizen-centered approach to dignified elderly care with an emphasis on involving and empowering all citizens and respecting their individual needs and preferences. Targeted efforts can help older people stay independent, control their lives, and stay healthy at home for as long as possible. Elderly housing with care and other long-term care facilities are also complemented by efforts to improve the quality of life of residents.

New life support technologies play an important role in the field of elderly care. Danish municipalities and regional hospitals are implementing innovative technologies to support, connect, physical activity and stay safe for their citizens’ daily lives. These innovative solutions not only help improve the quality of life for older people, but also help healthcare professionals create an efficient, consistent and high-quality framework for care, rehabilitation, and prevention. Can help you.

Denmark will continue to develop and expand the use of new life support technologies through collaboration and dialogue with older people, their peers and care staff for the benefit of citizens, health care workers and society.

Healthcare Denmark Do you think Denmark is a health care innovator? Can you give us some examples of this?

To meet the current challenges of the healthcare sector, we need to embrace two elements: innovation and digital solutions that form the backbone of Denmark’s approach to sustainable healthcare systems. Medical innovation can be enhanced by empowering patients and involving public health authorities and private sectors in credible partnerships.

Denmark has a long tradition of working on innovation in healthcare and follows the principle of starting small and ensuring the potential to expand promising initiatives. Many organizations are working to support ongoing development. Denmark, for example, is one of the few (and first) countries to establish a national eHealth agency under the Ministry of Health. For over 25 years in Denmark, IT services have been significantly deployed across the healthcare sector, led by hospitals, general practitioners and local governments. This is made possible by a continuously developed set of standards for healthcare data exchange. These standards are the basis for exchanging relevant data between different parts of the healthcare sector and are developed by MedCom, a non-profit organization that connects different stakeholders in the sector and supports ongoing development. I will.

Linking medical data across the Danish medical sector is one of Denmark’s strengths and one of Denmark’s real highlights. For example, in 2018, the healthcare sector alone exchanged an average of 5.5 million digital messages per month.

Another example of Denmark’s innovative power is the Shared Medication Record, which was developed to improve patient safety and was launched in 2010. The Shared Medication Record collects all data about a patient’s medication, whether or not it is prescribed by a specialist hospital. Doctor, or GP. It also retains information about drug distribution. When and at which pharmacy did you receive your prescription? Also, the specific drug that was administered. This information is provided to patients via the app, allowing clinicians to access and update shared medication records directly from the EHR used in hospitals or private clinics.

Vaccination data was added to the Shared Medication Record in 2013. This means that when Denmark began vaccination with COVID-19, information on the immunization status of patients across the country was already fully digitized.

Overall, the situation at COVID-19 helped highlight the timely investment in infrastructure and the benefits of continuous digitization of the Danish healthcare sector. Test results) are already in the national database. It is shared by and made available to patients through the My Doctor app. This meant that existing infrastructure and digital solutions could be leveraged to support Denmark’s large-scale testing strategy and the gradual resumption of society at a much faster pace than most European countries.

How do you see the outlook for the international growth of Danish suppliers to care systems?

Healthcare products are increasing in Denmark’s exports. The share of healthcare products in exports increased from less than 10% in 2007 to 22% in 2020. The development and export of healthcare products is Denmark’s strength, and Ireland is the only country with a larger market share than Denmark. Over the past few years, Danish companies have increased exports of pharmaceuticals, health technology and medical technology in the form of assistive devices and medical technology equipment from DKK 66 billion (8.8 billion) to DKK 80 billion (14.5 billion). .. It goes up to 63%.

Jacob Skarp Nielsen CEO Healthcare Denmark

www.healthcaredenmark.dk

This article is from Health Europa No. 18. Click here to get a free subscription now.

