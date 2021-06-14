Beats Studio Buds offers compact design, noise canceling, and fast Android / iOS pairing for $ 150 – TechCrunch





When released in 2019, Powerbeats Pro stood out. More than two years later, these are still one of the more balanced wireless earphones on the market. Of course, it may change. Even in 2019, the charging case was ridiculously large. By 2021, the original case is even more ridiculous. And, of course, noise canceling is almost standardized among the earphones in the middle layer.

After weeks of rumors and leaks (such as a very public cameo appearance in the ears of one of the world’s most famous athletes), Beats’ latest space has finally been officially announced. Take a look at Beats Studio Pro. As the company immediately says, they are not a replacement for the Powerbeats Pro. They stick (which doesn’t mean they won’t get their own upgrade).

Beats may be owned by Apple, but in most respects the brand is still in operation. After all, it was a hugely successful brand long before Apple got it. Therefore, the company chose not to repair anything that was clearly unbroken. And while the technology is clearly shared between the two camps (for example, the Powerbeats H1 chip), there’s a line between self-branded audio products (such as AirPods) and the Beats line. Despite the announcement, there’s a reason Beats doesn’t really show up at Apple events.

Compared to AirPods, the Beats line is a bit more complicated. In effect, the new Studio Beats is the company’s fully wireless earphone line, borrowing its name from the premium over-earline. However, the new earphones are actually considerably more compact than the Powerbeats Pro, both in terms of the case and the earphones themselves. Also noteworthy (and frankly a little surprising) is the price.

Studio Buds costs $ 150, much cheaper than the Powerbeats Pro two years ago. It’s currently available online for $ 160 to $ 200. Please note that it is down from the $ 250 selling price. It’s $ 50 cheaper than AirPods and $ 20 cheaper than the Galaxy Buds. It’s a good price for what you’re getting here. A review of the $ 280 Sony WF-1000XM4 may have changed my standards a bit.

Of course, those Sonys are their own class. For all parties, it’s much fairer to compare them to other midrange headphones. And according to that indicator, they perform pretty well. The biggest addition here is active noise canceling. Keep in mind that when the Powerbeats Pro was announced, it was far from the norm. But these days, it feels like it’s clearly out of this price range (Google, I’m looking at you).

Another interesting top-level feature is the fast pairing of both iOS and Android, making Studio Beats one of the first products on the line. It’s strange that this is Apple’s product, but again, the company seems to be given at least a little freedom in that regard. That’s trivial — after all, many people use iOS / Android one-touch pairing only once, but many to make the product accessible to as many potential customers as possible. I can say that.

I like the new streamlined design of the buds. As mentioned earlier, the new case is a fraction of the size of Powerbeats. Still, the Studio Buds have the same battery life, 8 hours with headphones and a total of 24 hours considering the case. It’s a healthy life and is rapidly becoming the norm these days. It has a USB-C port on the bottom (away from Apple-only Lightning) and can play for an hour on a 5-minute charge.

The case is wider and a bit thicker than the AirPods Pro, but it’s still easy to put in your pocket. It has a slightly cheap plastic feel, but it has a matte finish and feels good. Branding is Beats’ standard level loud, with a large, bold white b set on a black background. The bud also has a logo and you can pass 9 or 6 depending on the placement. The lid has a snap and the bud magnets are neatly fitted — however, as with Powerbeats, it may take some time to get them back in place.

The buds are also quite compact. The ear hook has come off. To be honest, it’s like a mixed bag. I didn’t think I liked the Powerbeats Pros earhooks, but as someone who experiences ear pain with a variety of earphone designs, Ive turned out to be one of the most comfortable options. ..

Studio Buds were pretty comfortable and I was able to exercise (IPX4 rating FTW), but sometimes I had a hard time keeping them in place. With Powerbeats, this has never been a problem. If you really don’t want to move it, we recommend applying a little pressure to corkscrew.

One of the designs that Beats is really grateful for coming back is the physical buttons. Powerbeats have them and are back at the end of Studio Buds. It has a nice click feeling that I like more than purely touch-based buttons. Single-click to play / pause and long-click to turn ANC on and off.

Of course, ANC is a great addition. It does a decent job with ambient noise, but doesn’t really touch what you see in high-end systems. The sound quality has improved considerably in the last few years. Beats offers the sophistication of two 8.2mm drivers that deliver solid sound at a price point. These are not something to sit and enjoy like the buds of classical sonatas and jazz records. However, they are solid headphones that are useful in life while listening to music and podcasts.

There’s a lot of buds I like and there’s little doubt about it, but it’s a much better deal in 2021 than the Powerbeats Pro, even if it doesn’t feel as innovative as its predecessor did at launch. is.

The new Beats Studio Buds are accepting pre-orders today and will begin shipping June 24th.

