Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Viewing method, start time, forecast





Will it finally be clear what Zelda and Link were looking for?

Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo’s E3 Direct will take place on Tuesday, June 15th. The video game trade show has been fully digitized this year, and Japanese companies may make some major announcements, including the much-rumored news about upgraded versions of switches and the release date of The Legend of Zelda. there is. Breath of the Wild 2.

When and where can I watch E3 Nintendo Direct?

Live streamed on Tuesday at 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time) (Eastern Standard Time noon / Eastern Standard Time 5 pm / Wednesday (US Eastern Standard Time) 2 AM) and embedded below. It takes 40 minutes, followed by about 3 hours of gameplay.

What is Nintendo Direct?

If Nintendo wants to showcase upcoming games and hardware, we’ll show them at the livestreaming Nintendo Direct event. In some cases, whether it’s a major franchise or an indie game, you’ll show off a lot of titles, or you’ll spend an entire program dedicated to one game, like Pokemon Sword Shield.

Entertain your brain with the coolest news, from streaming to superheroes, memes and video games.

What should I expect from Nintendo’s live stream?

The company said it will focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch software, which is “mostly released in 2021.”

Despite Nintendo’s claim that Direct is only about software, the most anticipated news is the much-rumored new Nintendo Switch. The next version of the hybrid console, unofficially known as the Switch Pro, is rumored to have a 7-inch OLED screen. This can mean that 4K games are possible. It can also extend battery life and improve other hardware. When announced, Switch Pro is expected to be the biggest gaming news of the holiday season.

In terms of games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is Nintendo’s most anticipated upcoming title. The sequel to the beloved 2017 Switch launch game was announced at E3 2019, but since then we’ve heard very little about Link’s next big adventure. As it was the 35th anniversary of the series, I heard other Zelda announcements.

Aside from Zelda, Splatoon 3 was released in February as a 2022 release, giving us an idea of ​​the release date of our multiplayer-centric paintball shooter. Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3 were announced in 2017, but I haven’t heard much about either since then.

In terms of service, Nintendo’s Switch Online subscription service hasn’t seen any major updates since the addition of the SNES game in 2019.

Playing: Look at this: Nintendo Switch Pro: Why 4K and Large OLEDs Are Big …

5:38

