Evolve Google Chat Room into Spaces for a richer, more collaborative experience





Changes In 2020, Google released Google Workspace as an integrated solution that gives you everything you need to do everything in one place. Earlier this year, we introduced a range of innovations, including smart canvas. All of these are aimed at better managing time and building deeper connections with each other as the future of work continues to evolve. Today we are announcing new innovations in Google Chat. This helps teams do their best in the world of hybrid work, as many are starting to return to the office. It also introduces a more streamlined and flexible user interface that helps you organize people and groups more easily and balance focus and multitasking.

Later this year, we’ll evolve the Google Chat room experience into a space. Spaces are dedicated places for organizing people, topics, and projects in Google Workspace. At Spaces, you’ll notice new features such as:

Inline Topic Thread Presence Indicator Assigned Task Expressive Reactions, Emojis, and Custom Status Spaces with GIFs Content Search Through Message Pinning User Roles and Moderation Tools Discoverable Space

Spaces also seamlessly integrate with calendars, drives and tasks, making your entire workspace a new home for doing more together. With Spaces, you can:

Document Creation and Sharing Side-by-side discussion and editing View status from your calendar Interactive voting execution Workflow integrated directly with your bot

If you need more collaboration, you can easily convert group conversations into spaces.

The new experience will be rolled out to all users of Gmail chat over the next few months in all chat-enabled organizations, providing new features in sequence. As these features become available, we will continue to provide updates on our workspace update blog.Affected person

Administrators and end users

Why it’s important

Google Chat was an important part of the job last year, serving as a bridge for distant colleagues to collaborate in real time. We hope that these innovations will allow distributed teams to provide more shared space and facilitate collaboration.

Additional details

In the coming months, we’ll introduce a new streamlined and flexible user interface that will help people and groups organize more easily and balance focus and multitasking. The new experience features a new left-side navigation that displays important applications such as Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one place.

This makes it easier to keep track of and navigate important conversations and important notifications, eliminating the need to switch between different applications.

If you are a Google Workspace customer interested in early access to these features, please express your interest here. If you are approved to participate in the program, we will contact you within the next few weeks to review and share your next steps.Pace of rollout to start

Custom status and group chat to space conversion

Updates will be provided on the Workspace Updates blog as additional features become available.

Availability Resources available to all Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic and Business customers

