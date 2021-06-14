California must nurture the innovation economy, not drive it – Orange County Register





Last year, concerns about budget deficits and the departure of major tech companies from the state were replaced by discussions about how to use the $ 75 billion budget surplus.

Lost in this embarrassment of wealth are the long-term health of California’s economy and the industry concerns needed to fund the state’s ongoing government commitments.

Although the shock of Hewlett-Packard, Oracle, and other companies leaving the company for the first time has subsided, the issues that caused the relocation of these companies still exist and need to be addressed.

Unfortunately, there are ups and downs about the well-being of the state’s business economy. In 2013, the California State Legislature Commission on Employment, Economic Development and Economy argued that as the state recovered from the global recession, it needed to reassess its innovation strengths and strengthen its areas of weakness. ..

The order still remains. However, the state is focused on spending money in its pockets and regulating the innovation economy, rather than reinforcing its weaknesses and expanding its leadership role. For example, in 2018 the state legislature passed the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). The cost of complying with this law is estimated at $ 55 billion. In 2019, Parliament passed Act of Parliament 5, which regulates the use of independent contractors. This raises employer costs and eliminates the work of those who need the flexibility offered by independent contractor status. Then, in 2019, voters approved California’s Privacy Rights Act, adding more state rights and creating a new regulatory body, the California Privacy Rights Protection Agency (CPPA).

Why should we worry about the future of the innovation economy when the nation has a huge budget surplus and everything is going well?

jobs. The innovation economy isn’t just about big companies and start-ups in Silicon Valley. Orange County is seeing an increasing number of tech companies offering jobs and financial opportunities, such as Tustin’s Moffy and Newport Beach’s Whisker Cloud.

The Orange County Business Council (OCBC) states in its 2019 Labor Force Index Report that there is increasing evidence that businesses that use data efficiently and creatively are the most successful in the modern economy. Business intelligence analyst. The report also found that quality work opportunities are increasingly focused on occupations that utilize both technology and extraordinary cognitive skills.

Income and social programs. The pandemic also revealed the resilience of the innovation economy and the economic benefits this sector offers. Many companies struggle during a pandemic, according to legislative analysts, but California’s tech sector is thriving. Some major companies have historically made high profits. The expanding company has raised a record amount of funding through an initial public offering. Venture funds continued to flow to California startups. Successful tech companies pay more to their employees. This will strengthen the state’s income tax collection.

It is clear that the continued growth of the innovation economy is important for funding education, health care, local governments, and various social welfare programs. As technology revenues decline, funding of state priority programs will also suffer.

brand. California has brands to protect. Recognizing that California’s policies need to be in line with the image, Governor Newsom said: It is its entrepreneurial and innovative spirit that has enabled California’s diversity to flourish, its economy to grow, and to grow into one of the largest countries in the world. The withdrawal of a branded company is not a threat to the California economy, but it is a warning sign that business frustration continues to grow, and small signs of dissatisfaction can be a much bigger problem for the state.

What should the country do?

First, California wants to understand the factors that cause some businesses and jobs to move away from California from housing shortages, high taxes, regulations and proceedings, or non-beneficial and hostile state governments. You need to take it seriously. There is no illusion that the state will radically change policy, but meaningful adjustments can be made to support the innovation economy and create a more positive business environment.

Second, the legislature needs to resume efforts by the Parliamentary Commission on employment, economic development and the economy, understand opportunities in the innovation economy, and determine the steps needed to support the economy and employment growth. There is. The state needs an economic and innovation plan, as well as a state budget, to take advantage of its abundant additional state income and federal reconstruction assistance. Economic planning forces states to focus on programs that have a lasting impact on the state.

Third, the state needs to assess the impact of California’s aggressive regulatory and legal activities on the technology industry on the business environment. States must refrain from targeting California companies, large or small, in punitive damages and proceedings. For example, the new privacy law expands government enforcement powers and raises fines for violations. Instead of focusing on punishing businesses with fines and proceedings, the Attorney General and state agencies should focus on promoting compliance. Sueing your employer should be a last resort.

The Pandemic has taught us that the innovation sector is essential to fulfilling our promise to the next generation of workers and entrepreneurs in California. The state needs to resume the planning process before the fiscal spending decision is finalized. That is the immediate challenge for a good government.

John Kabateck is the California Director of the National Federation of Independent Business.

