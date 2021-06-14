Activision (ATVI) Announces Latest Remake Diablo II: Resurrection-June 14, 2021





Activision Blizzard (ATVI Quick QuoteATVI-Free Report) recently announced Diablo II: Resurrected, a remake of the genre-defining action role-playing series Diablo II and its enhanced Lord of Destruction. This game will be available worldwide starting September 23, 2021.

Diablo II: Resurrected transforms the original game’s 2D character model into a fully realized 3D hero that lives in the dark fantasy world of the sanctuary. In the open beta test, which will begin in August, players will be able to choose from five different character classes: Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin, Sorceress, and Druid.

The latest version supports resolutions up to 4K and includes fully remastered 7.1 Dolby Surround audio, allowing players to switch between the latest graphics and the original 800×600 resolution experience.

Diablo II: Resurrected will be available in a standalone version for $ 39.99 and will be available for $ 59.99 as part of the Diablo Prime Evil Collection. The latter includes the Rise of the Necromancer Content Pack, Diablo III’s Mephisto Pet and Hatred Grab Wings, and Diablo III’s Heritage of Ariat Transmog (pre-ordered).

Activision Blizzard, Inc's pricing and consensus portfolio strength to support topline growth

Activision Blizzard’s growth is underpinned by a series of powerful franchises such as Call of Duty (COD), Overwatch, World of Warcraft (WoW), Candy Crush Saga and Candy Crush Friends Saga, helping to increase revenue and bookings. I am.

The strong performance of the Call of Duty, Warcraft and Candy Crush franchises resulted in a 27% increase in total revenue and a 36% increase in net bookings in the first quarter of 2021. The company expects net bookings for the second quarter to be $ 1.85 billion and $ 8.60. 1 billion for the full year 2021.

Activision Blizzard has an exciting release slate that is expected to boost topline growth in the short term. Notably, Activision Blizzard expects to generate $ 2.13 billion in the second quarter of 2021 and $ 8.37 billion for the full year 2021.

The company is working on a pipeline that includes Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, and multiple Warcraft mobile titles.

In addition, within Blizzard, a company plans to launch Diablo Immortal on mobile.

Such investments made by the company to improve the franchise have helped drive user and engagement growth, with Activision taking Take Two Interactive Software (TTWO Quick Quote TTWO-free report) and Nintendo (NTDOY quick quote NTDOY-free report). (Expected to help improve competitiveness against, etc.) and Electronic Arts (EA Quick Quote EA-Free Report).

Within the King segment, the company is committed to adding new features to Candy Crush and offering more seasonal events to facilitate engagement. Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! Was released in March and has recorded 30 million downloads to date.

The addition of free play and mobile experience to Call of Duty has helped the franchise more than triple its monthly active users over the past two years and help the Activision segment reach 150 million users in the first quarter. It was. 27 million and 258 million users, respectively.

In addition, Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare have emerged as the top two best-selling games in the last 12 months.

