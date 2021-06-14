Google announces shopping graphs and new commerce features





Shopping charts are AI-enhanced models designed to display relevant product lists and information when consumers search. Bill Ready, Google’s President of Commerce and Payments, said:

Built on the Knowledge Graph, the Shopping Graph summarizes information from websites, prices, reviews, videos, and most importantly, product data received from brands and retailers.

The shopping chart looks like a hybrid model built on the following:

Information that Google can review based on readily available information Information that is uploaded directly to Google through the Merchant Center and Manufacturer Center

The second part is different from what has become known as the Knowledge Graph. The new layer consists of a combination of directly uploaded data and data available to Google via an index. This work invites more and more manufacturers and retailers to upload their product information to Google’s product catalog-specific services.

Lose your position as a motivator

With these efforts, Google is trying to bridge the ever-growing gap between search versions and final online purchases.

They made several attempts to close this gap. Most notably, we’re adding free shopping listings and eliminating charges related to “buy on Google.” They are increasingly striving to make their search platform a one-stop commerce service. This is the people who buy (rich knowledge and ability to compare shops) and the companies who sell (free access to consumers, impact on margins). In a world where Amazon is making competition on branded platforms increasingly difficult, Google is doing its best to make it easier to compete on their platforms.

Despite the recent distribution from Google above, none of these improvements came from a kind and loving place. They are all designed to steal market share from the giant Amazon, or at least distract. Google is aware of the defeat in the commerce space. Google is also well aware that the majority of product-related searches will be launched on Amazon. This, as you might expect, does not please Google as the best search engine in the world.

Differentiate

To steal share from Amazon, Google needs to not be like Amazon. In addition to shopping charts, Google is also looking at expanding integration with Shopify. This integration allows entities that have built their commerce efforts on the Shopifys platform to easily integrate product data into Google’s ecosystem and drop it directly onto their shopping charts.

Google needs to partner with the DTC e-commerce platform directly from these same e-commerce platforms that act as an alternative to Amazon. People beaten and trampled by Amazon who decided to push their own DTC story, rather than relying solely on a marketplace that was completely out of control.

All Google shopping graphs are also optional. When consumers visit Amazon, they are given the Amazon price for a particular product along with PDP / enhanced content, reviews, and more. That product. It all lives on Amazon. They recently sought to enhance the review process and introduce third-party editorial content for specific products, all of which are still present within the Amazon ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Google seeks to provide access to the entire Internet associated with that one product through shopping ads, shopping graphs, image search, YouTube, reviews, maps, and more. If Amazon’s motto is to buy on Amazon, then Google’s motto is to buy wherever you like.

Announced additional features

Google also released some interesting, commerce-focused features with the announcement of Shopping Graph.

Google Lens and Image Search When users view screenshots in Google Photos, it’s a good idea to search for photos in the lens. The lens scans the image and provides a list of products similar to what is displayed in the image.

Cart Reminder This feature, available within Chrome, shows a preview of products that consumers have left unpurchased in the shopping carts of various retailers (image below). If users are interested in viewing them and opt in, they can also view their retailer promotions.

Loyalty Programs Shoppers can link loyalty programs from various retailers to their Google account. Doing so opens up more purchasing options across Google.

Again, all of these new features are designed to bring data together from multiple options, not just one.

Nevertheless, Google may not be everything they want within the realm of commerce. At the moment, they serve as a means rather than an end. But if your goal is to change the way consumers (and advertisers) interact with Google in terms of commerce, these latest additions will certainly put them on the right track.

