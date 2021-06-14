How to Accept Google Pay on Your Website – CloudSavvy IT





Shutterstock / Primakov

Google Pay or GPay is a fast checkout option that allows users to make quick purchases using a credit card saved in their Google account. It’s easy to integrate and makes your online store experience smoother.

How Google Pay works

Google Pay allows customers to make purchases on their mobile phones using pre-stored debit or credit cards. You can also safely check out at Google because you don’t have to enter your credit card information. This can increase your confidence in your business and lead to more sales.

Basically, when a user clicks a button, they’ll be prompted to check out with Google. Payment details are sent to your payment service provider where you can make them.

Because it’s cross-platform, it’s available to anyone using an iPhone or Android smartphone and is far more versatile than similar technologies such as Apple Pay. Apple Pay is only available in Safari, but it’s also available in Firefox and Chrome.

The process of adding Google Pay to your store depends on the service you’re using and your payment provider, so we’ll discuss some of the major e-commerce service options. In any case, Google Pay requires you to serve your website over HTTPS, but that doesn’t matter.

Google Pay is available through various payment service providers and can also be used directly as an API. You will usually want to offer more payment options than just Google Pay. Therefore, you should use a dedicated provider that covers many options, rather than just implementing GPay directly.

Using Shopify

Shopify is an e-commerce service that integrates checkout with a fully built website and product management system. Setting up Google Pay is very easy, with just a few clicks.At the bottom left of the management console[設定]In the menu[支払い]Click.

Then in the credit card section[管理]Click and[AcceleratedCheckouts]Enable Apple Pay on. The store should immediately see Apple Pay as an option for supported devices.

If you don’t have an existing website, we strongly recommend using Shopify to sell your products online. You can use them to accept credit card payments on your website or support payments using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Apple Pay, and many other options such as ShopPay.

Using WooCommerce

WooCommerce is a popular e-commerce solution that runs on WordPress. Adding Google Pay support is very easy.

Google Pay is offered by both Checkout.com and WooCommerce Payments, a leading payment provider. If you are using WooCommerce Payments[Payments]>[Settings]so[Payment Request Buttons]Just enable.

If you are using Stripe for checkout, it should be enabled automatically, but make sure that “Payment Request Buttons” is checked in WooCommerce> Settings> Payments> Stripe.

In either case, you need to make sure that your site is served over HTTPS and that you have a live WooCommerce account instead of development mode.

Use of stripes

Stripe is a payment processor very similar to PayPal, but it provides excellent developer support for a variety of applications and supports a variety of checkout methods, including Google Pay. This is a great option if you want to add payment support to your own application or website, but don’t want to use your existing e-commerce solution.

If you’re using Stripe Checkout, you don’t need to do anything because the checkout page hosted by Stripe handles the payment process automatically. Google Pay is supported by default on all supported devices.

If you want to set up payments in your own domain, you need to work with the Stripe API. Stripe is a front end that provides a payment request button that enables integration with Google and Apple Pay.

If you use Apple Pay, you’ll need to confirm your domain with Apple, but Google Pay doesn’t. Simply use these buttons to create and submit payments using the Stripe API.

This depends heavily on the front-end configuration, but in each case you need to manually set the payment intent object and communicate between the server, Stripe, and the client. This requires custom code to run on the server.

For more information, see Stripe’s documentation on setting up payment request buttons.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos