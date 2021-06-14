Nano Bubble Tech Leading Company Moleaer Secures $ 9 Million





Carson, Calif., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Moleaer, a leader in nanobubble technology, is today $ 9 million led by S2G Ventures Oceans and Seafood Fund and joined by existing investor ADM Capitals. Announced that it has completed its Series B funding. Cibus Enterprise Fund and Energy Innovation Capital.

Moleaer will use the latest funds to expand the company’s global commercial and manufacturing operations, advance research and development of new nanobubble applications, and launch new services such as equipment and water quality monitoring and nanobubble services (NaaS). To do.

Moleaer has grown rapidly over the past year, tripled in size and is expected to continue to grow. The company has more than 1,000 facilities and processes more than 225 million gallons of water per day in agriculture, aquaculture, surface water and natural resources.

In agriculture, patented technology improves productivity by improving irrigation water quality, reducing crop loss due to illness by 50%, crop yield and fruit size by 20% each. Increases by 14%. In salmon farming, Moleaers technology increased biomass production by 22%, reduced oxygen consumption by 60%, and reduced electricity consumption by 42%. Other facilities of Moleaers nanobubble technology restore water bodies and facilitate the restoration of natural resources by eliminating harmful algae and pathogens.

Moleaers’ nanobubble technology has great potential to make agriculture and aquaculture more sustainable and productive, restore the health of aquatic systems and make global advances in water quality meaningful. Said Larsen Mettler, Managing Director of S2G Ventures, who attends the Moleaers board of directors. We are pleased to help Nick Dyner and the Moleaer team grow their business and achieve even greater impact on multiple parts of the food system.

This round of funding is the largest of its kind as a nanobubble technology company, demonstrating the importance of innovative technologies to improve the sustainability of food production and water treatment. With food insecurity and global deterioration in water quality, industry is looking for chemical-free solutions to address the challenges associated with climate change and resource depletion. This funding will allow us to accelerate our global expansion to meet these needs, whether for food, water, energy or other uses, said Nicholas Dyner, CEO of Moleaer. ..

Moleaer is one of the first companies to be funded by S2G’s newly established Oceans and Seafood Fund, a sustainable industry that provides a major source of protein for more than 3 billion people. Focuses on driving the solution.

An existing investor, the ADM Capitals Cibus Enterprise Fund, focuses on improving sustainable food supply and nutritious content, and on improving energy operational efficiency and sustainability. Alongside Innovation Capital, we have increased our investment in Moleaer.

About Moleaer MoleaerTM is an American-based nanobubble technology company whose mission is to maximize the potential of nanobubbles and enhance and protect water, food and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the United States by developing the first cost-effective nanobubble generator on a local and industrial scale. Moleaers’ patented nanobubble technology provides the highest proven oxygen transfer in the aeration and infusion industry, achieving efficiencies of over 85% per foot of water (Michael Stenstrom, UCLA, 2017). Through a partnership with the university, Moleaer is a cost-effective solution for nanobubbles to use no chemicals, increase sustainable food production, restore aquatic ecosystems and improve the restoration of natural resources. I proved that. Since 2016, Moleaer has deployed more than 1,000 nanobubble generators worldwide. For more information, please visit Moleaer.com or contact us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Nano Bubbles Nano bubbles are small bubbles that are invisible to the naked eye and are 1/2500 of a grain of table salt. Bubbles of this scale remain suspended in water for extended periods of time, allowing highly efficient oxygen transfer and supersaturation of dissolved gases in liquids. Nanobubbles not only treat and eliminate emerging pathogens and contaminants, but also scrub the surface to break down the biofilm matrix, creating a powerful, sustainable, chemical-free disinfectant. (Shiroodi, S., Schwarz, MH, Nitin, N. et al., Food Bioprocess Technology, 2021).

About S2G Ventures S2G Ventures is a multi-tiered venture fund that invests in the food, agriculture, sea and seafood markets. The fund’s mission is to promote innovation to meet consumer demand for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G identifies sectors across the food system that are ripe for change and builds a multi-tiered portfolio that includes seeds, ventures and growth phase investments. S2G’s main areas of interest are agriculture, the sea, foodstuffs, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands. For more information on S2G, please visit s2gventures.com or contact us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

