Some iOS 15 features require iPhone XS or later





With the end of WWDC21, all new beta versions are released and installed, and new features are discovered almost every day that are introduced to Apple devices. iOS 15 supports the iPhone as far back as the iPhone 6s, but it has some features that are exclusive to the iPhone XS and later.

Last week, 9to5Mac unveiled all the features exclusive to macOS Monterey on the M1 Mac. Here we share the features of iOS 15 that are only available on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone 12, and iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip. IPhone 12 Pro.

Here are all the features that are only available on some iPhones with iOS 15.

FaceTime Spatial Audio: This feature creates a sound field that makes conversations flow as easily as face-to-face. Your friend’s voice spreads so that you can hear it from the direction you are in the call.

FaceTime portrait mode: In iOS 15, you can blur the background of the call to focus on yourself, but this feature is only available on iPhones with the A12 Bionic chip.

Interactive Globes on Maps: Only the new iPhone can discover new interactive 3D globes on Apple Maps, including significantly enhanced details such as mountains, deserts, forests, and oceans.

Immersive walking route on the map: Get your destination in a step-by-step route that appears in augmented reality.

Live photo text: iOS 15 makes text interactive in every photo so you can copy and paste, search, translate, and more. Live Text works with photos, screenshots, Quick Look, Safari, and live previews with the camera.

Visual lookup: Swipe up or tap the photo info button to highlight the recognized object or scene. Learn about popular art and landmarks around the world, plants and flowers in nature, books and pet varieties.

Weather’s new animated background: There are thousands of variations of animated backgrounds that more accurately represent the position of the sun, clouds, and precipitation.

Audio processing on the device: In iOS 15, request audio is now fully processed on the iPhone unless you choose to share it. The power of the Apple Neural Engine enables the same high-quality speech recognition model as server-based speech recognition.

Wallet Keys: Add house keys, hotel keys, office keys, car keys on iPhone XR / XS and above.

iOS 15 iPhone 12 exclusive features

There are three exclusive features that require an iPhone 12.

Panorama Photo: The panorama mode on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro improves geometric distortion, better captures moving subjects, and reduces image noise and banding.

Enhanced connectivity with 5G: Faster 5G connectivity, including backup to iCloud and restore from iCloud backup, streaming audio and video with Apple and third-party apps, and support for high-quality Apple TV + content downloads. More apps and system experience will be enhanced. , Sync photos to iCloud photos, update Apple News + articles for offline reading, download machine learning model

Prioritize 5G over Wi-Fi: The iPhone12 line now automatically prioritizes 5G if the network you access from time to time has a slow Wi-Fi connection, or if you’re connecting to a captive or insecure network. I did. This allows you to enjoy faster and more secure connections.

Apart from all these iOS 15 features, there are some features that require an iPhone 7 or iPhone 8. So:

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking: Listeners using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max can use Apple’s dynamic head tracking to get a more immersive experience of Dolby Atmos music. Requires iPhone 7.

Gait Stability: Gait stability on the iPhone is an unprecedented health indicator that provides insights into the risk of falls. Requires iPhone 8 or later.

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos