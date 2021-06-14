AI innovation continues to revolutionize healthcare





Here are four ways AI can rebuild the radiation field we know.

June 14, 2021

The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

The future of artificial intelligence (AI) has aroused the interest and imagination of almost every industry, and healthcare is no exception. Radiology is an area that is already influenced by AI innovation. In fact, according to a recent ACR Data Science Institute survey, about one-third of radiologists are now using AI in their practice. However, these practices employ only slightly more than a single algorithm on average, so the number of tools available is limited and users can find the right AI application to meet their needs. After that, it shows that there is room for significant growth.

AI is still in its infancy, but it has already proven to serve a variety of tasks and some important goals in the healthcare sector. As we know, here are four ways AI can reshape radiology.

1. Flag irregularities and prioritize workflows

Radiologists bring a combination of knowledge, experience, and good eye power to the process of reading medical images, often incorporating different details of the images to draw conclusions. Although artificial intelligence is still halfway to be able to replicate this ability, AI has proven to be able to detect potential problems with medical imaging. For example, AI tools such as CureMetrix’s MammoScreen and CMTriage can assess the likelihood of malignant tumors in the mammogram.

This feature may not always be available for diagnostics, but it can help organize and prioritize images to optimize the radiologist’s workflow. Radiologists can use their time more efficiently by using AI as a helper to classify images and focus their attention on images of particular interest.

This feature has been tested by CureMetrix. CureMetrix conducted the “AI Test Drive Challenge” at a recent meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, showing that AI-backed radiologists read 40% faster and improve accuracy by 25%.

2. Emergency triage

During the Covid crisis, patients flooded various areas and needed help in triage. This was especially true during the early months of the pandemic, as healthcare professionals are still learning how to diagnose and manage their illness.

Hospitals and clinics that are overwhelmed by patients with Covid symptoms need to be able to quickly determine which patients need immediate treatment, and imaging, especially chest x-rays, can cause annoying symptoms. It has proven to be one great way to recognize.

This need has allowed healthcare startup Qure.ai to reuse AI-powered chest x-ray tools to look for signs of the new coronavirus. This will enable overwhelming front-line clinicians around the world to better manage their cases. This is a great example of how AI can be deployed to help healthcare professionals in the face of emergencies, and how smart companies can rapidly evolve their technology to meet new demands.

3. Providing access to care in underserved communities

The ongoing problem of hospital closures in rural areas of the United States and the lack of sufficient specialists in remote areas in the United States and abroad mean that medical image reviews can be delayed. Therefore, even if equipment such as CT scanners and ultrasound devices can be provided where they are needed, there is no guarantee that an experienced person will be able to interpret the results immediately.

AI provides the support you need in these resource-deficient areas. An AI program that can examine images and flag what appears to be something wrong helps to prioritize images that may require the attention of a radiologist more urgently. I will. The program can also be designed to automatically send flagged images electronically to a radiologist elsewhere for examination.

4. Easy image sharing between specialists and patients

Have you ever been asked by a new healthcare provider to bring your previous health scan? Some patients have their images written to a CD (nearly obsolete media) by the administrator and then physically I’m shocked to have to move to the radiology room and sit there while taking the CD to a new appointment. Fortunately, AI has made it possible to abandon this expensive, time-consuming and highly outdated image-sharing method. More and more radiologists are posting images online to take advantage of new innovations, making it as easy for radiologists to share images as other healthcare providers and patients. I will.

To do this, you need to adopt a cloud computing platform. This sector is exploding as companies in different industries seek to increase interoperability.

Some radiology departments, especially smaller departments, may hesitate to adopt the new platform due to concerns about costs and the effort required to adapt everyone to the new system. However, because cloud platforms are essentially the critical infrastructure needed to take advantage of AI, we need to create strong business cases to invest in such migrations. In particular, AI will continue to grow in popularity.

