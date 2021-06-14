You can run Doom on a chip from the $ 15 Ikea smart lamp





(Credit: Nicola Rachien)

Ikea’s $ 14.95 smart lamp seems to have enough computing power to run the classic PC game Doom.

A software engineer named Nicola Wrachien removed the computer chip of the smart lamp and used it to build a miniaturized Doom gaming system. Over the weekend, he uploaded a video to YouTube to show him how he was actually using his work.

The system runs a reduced version of Doom that requires less RAM. The Ikea lamp chip has enough processing power to play games at 35 frames per second on an inexpensive 160 x 128 pixel display.

Wrachien from Hungary embarked on this project after reading a headline about Doom, who allegedly has a pregnancy test. In reality, the pregnancy test had an OLED display added and was streamed from the PC, so it could only run the game.

Wrachien decided to try porting Doom to off-the-shelf devices without adding a new CPU. You must use the microcontroller built into the selected device exactly. It cannot be exchanged. You can’t add a microcontroller, he documents his efforts in a blog post on Next-hack.com.

Credits: Nicola Wrachien

Wrachien finally settled on Ikea’s $ 14.95 smart lamp with an ARM-based Cortex M33 processor with 96 + 12 kB of RAM, or enough to run Doom’s first level. .. (Wrachien works for Silicon Labs, according to his LinkedIn profile.)

However, the one created as a result of him required additional hardware. Wrachien created another board with 8MB of flash memory, a power connector, an audio port, and a keyboard port connected to the Ikea lamp chip. The system is then wired to the display and a makeshift 8-key keyboard.

Credits: Nicola Wrachien

He also used Doom’s existing Game Boy Advance port, but reduced the game’s memory requirements and removed music.

After optimizing a lot of memory, I was able to run a full shareware episode, including the E1M6. (This is Doom’s sixth map.) It uses less than 108kB of RAM! Wrachien wrote in another post. He uploaded the Doom software port to GitHub.

This project demonstrates the latest attempts to run Doom on platforms other than PCs, such as iPods, treadmills, and classic console gaming systems. According to Wrachien, his own research can be used as a starting point for porting Doom to almost any microcontroller with enough flash and at least 108 KB of RAM, as long as the chip has enough processing power. There is a possibility.

