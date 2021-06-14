Elden Ring’s director finally reveals his latest work





Screenshot: From Software / Namco Bandai

Geoff Keighleys Summer Game Fest launched E3 2021 and incredibly saw Elden Ring, Dark Souls developer From Software’s next major action RPG adventure. And while it was great to see more of the game approaching two years after its initial announcement, the crowded trailer raised more questions than the answer.

IGN recently spoke with Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Elden Ring. He provided more interesting details about what players can expect from the long-awaited release.

What is Elden Ring?

Living under rocks for the past two years may seem like a whole mess. So, let me briefly explain the story so far.

Elden Ring was originally revealed at E3 2019 as the next game from FromSoftware under development on both PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Immediately after the release of “SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE Twice,” fans of the company wanted to know what to do next, with apparently moody world-building and tough fighting.

As such, the first Elden Ring trailer caused a storm of speculation, and it was appropriate for FromSoftware and publisher Namco Bandai to provide more information to the public during the kick-off of the E3 2021 Summer Game Fest in the last few weeks. It had been raging for years until it was decided. They announced that on January 21, 2022, the Elden Ring will finally be available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and Steam.

Who is the discoloration of Elden Ring?

Although not as popular as the reference to chaos in Final Fantasy Origin’s Stranger, the new Elden Ring trailer mentions a person known as Tarnished with a three-minute runtime. Miyazaki needs to first understand to IGN how the Lands Betweenthe World was developed for Game of Thrones scribe George RR Martin and his inhabitants to function Elden Ring. He said there was.

According to Miyazaki, Land Bitin is blessed by the presence of the renowned Elden Ring and Eldtree. The Eldtree is a symbolic manifestation of mysterious power in the physical world. Everyone living in large and small lands is affected by this blessing, most commonly indicated by a glowing aura that appears as a golden halo to the eye.

However, it is possible to lose this blessing, be looked down upon, and become one of Tarnished, the caste of those exiled from the land shortly before the Elden Ring event. In this game, play as a descendant of these first defiled asylum seekers, recalled to Land Behind, after great historical events shattered the Elden Ring and caused a resurrection of lost blessings.

One of the main themes of the game is how player Tarnished approaches and treats this newly discovered grace and this return to the once exiled land. It feels like how to interpret the meaning, Miyazaki said .. Of course, not only the player characters, but many in-game characters have been convened and have their own adventures and motives. .. We want players to discover for themselves what that means and how they want to start their adventures.

Screenshot: From Software / BANDAI NAMCO Elden Ring Who is the boss?

From Software has a reputation for filling the game with impressive boss battles, and Elden Ring stays true to that tradition. Also, like previous FromSoftware games, these bosses, designed by George RR Martinale, are an important part of Elden Ring’s folklore and their immense power and importance in the comprehensive realm of history. Due to its sexuality, it is considered a demigod of land behavior.

When the Elden Ring shattered, it not only infused Tarnished with long-lost grace, but also gave a few selected individuals of Lands Between Lands between its physical form of debris. These people inherited the raw power of the Elden Ring, and when exposed to it, twisted and distorted them into the awe-inspiring god-like bosses that players would fight in the game.

Miyazaki said we wanted to not only portray these creatures as mere creatures and scary monsters, but also to give them elements of heroism and mythology. In essence, they are old in this world. The gods. They went crazy in their own way and fell into ruin.So while there [are] A heroic and mythical element to them, they will also give them very crazy stains and deep-seated ruin.

Screenshot: From Software / BANDAI NAMCO Elden Ring How do you play?

Most of IGN’s conversation with Miyazaki was spent guessing more about what players do in the Elden Ring and how the game plays. And I need to check out the full interview, but here are some juicy bites.

Mimics like Dark Souls never come back, but the developers of Elden Ring want to surprise players as well in some way. The Elden Ring consists of six large areas connected by a central hub. Some areas are locked early, but players can usually tackle these challenges in any order they like. Miyazaki wanted to give players a lot of freedom in how to proceed. Exploring the world on horseback is a major part of the Elden Ring, but the game is also due to the size of that world. It also features a fast-moving system of species. Sekiro: Revival at Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring developers, [players] The Elden Ring includes a stamina bar, which Miyazaki says has less impact on the player as a whole. Players not only invite other players to the game, but also equip their enemies. Can be summoned as a companion. ..

One of the things I wanted to emphasize in this game, rather than recommending a specific way for players to deal with each encounter, is how to deal with encounters and how to approach these different situations. Miyazaki says he is free to choose what to do. As a result, there are many different ways to approach combat, and the abilities you can acquire. We wanted to allow players to combine these various factors to find their own strategy and indirectly approach combat as needed. Yes, this is what we really wanted to explore and focus on more than in previous games, this level of versatility and this level of freedom in combat.

It’s clear that Elden Ring is a huge game in terms of both world building and simple size, and the individual storytelling of Miyazaki and Martins combine to create a world of more than just Dark Souls 4. Seems like. Many of these details are still so vague that we are looking forward to hearing more from Miyazaki and his team as the January 2022 game release date is approaching.

Elden Ring is a phenomenon that only two official videos are already on the market, which is undoubtedly a great stress on FromSoftware employees. But as always, they seem to be facing the challenge.

