NAR Hosts Third Pitch Battle Live on August 17th and 18th — RISMedia





The National Association of Realtors (NAR) Pitch Battle Contest will be held as part of the Third Annual Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit in August. 17th and 18th in Dallas, Texas.

Last year it was canceled due to the influence of COVID. The third installation of iOi Summit brings together real estate practitioners, technicians and investors across the country to share insights and uncover cutting-edge real estate products and ideas. Introducing their innovation.

“Attendance is essential for industry architects and up-and-coming entrepreneurs looking to develop innovative solutions for the real estate market,” NAR CEO Bob Goldberg said in a statement. “You are here. Not only will you participate in the conversation at, but it will also influence the discussion and help shape how commercial and residential real estate will move forward. “

While demonstrating products directly live and answering questions and criticisms from judges, pitch battle participants make compelling claims about new innovations and services aimed at improving the industry. It will be.

Winners will be awarded $ 15,000 to hold the official Pitch Battle Trophy, secure a booth at the 2021 REALTORS Conference & Expo, and have the exclusive opportunity to meet with Second Century Ventures management. Pitch Battle winners will also be featured in the next issue of REALTOR Magazine, where RISMedia will showcase innovation.

With the creation of the latest pitch battle winner, Carbio Horse, agencies can improve the seller’s return on investment through pre-sale refurbishments and encourage others to sign up for their inventions. ..

“If you’re considering signing up for a 2021 pitch battle, be sure to join us,” said Rick Rudman, CEO of Curbio. “Give me everything you get. Whether you win or lose, you’re good friends.”

BoxBrownie.com Pitch Battle first year winners have agreed.

“Everything about iOi’s pitch battles was great,” said Melmyers, CEO and co-founder of BoxBrownie.com. “The iOi network has provided us with an opportunity to raise brand awareness through word of mouth.”

NAR is accepting pitch battle applications from the following companies:

– Focus on and understand the dynamics of innovation in the real estate tech space

– An entrepreneur who strategically seeks opportunities to rethink current products and processes

– Capture and respond to industry changes and signals by engaging in continuous systematic learning

Those who are interested in competition can apply here before the deadline of 9th July.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos