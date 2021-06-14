Expectations for Nintendo Switch Pro E3: Larger screens, 4K games, and preferably new controllers





Switch Lite was introduced in 2019.

Sarah Tu / CNET

Nintendo Switch was a huge success, especially after everyone played Animal Crossing in 2020. The question here is … what’s next? According to reports, Nintendo may soon update the new Switch, and perhaps this week’s E3 will host its Nintendo Direct video event. The report will be docked later this year and will be a 4K game. Shows a new 7-inch OLED model that enables. It may also be the first to have the latest Nvidia processor for 4K Nintendo games.

Expectations for the “Pro” version of Switch have been around for years, and I don’t know what the name will be. Maybe it’s called Switch 2 or Switch Pro. New Nintendo switch. Super Nintendo Switch. Super Nintendo Switch XL. Call it as you like. But now is the time for new Nintendo hardware.

It seems that it’s time to update. Nintendo Switch debuted four years ago. The cheaper Switch Lite came out two years ago. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are already available. Sony and Microsoft are in the next generation of console lands. That may mean refraining from planning to buy the switch until it’s known if Nintendo will soon announce a new switch.

Nintendo is shy about the details as usual. In a Polygon interview with Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser last December, the Switch was in the middle of a console cycle, suggesting that “existing form factors” would be respected. Reports are increasing. According to a Bloomberg September report, Nintendo may already be considering upgrading the game to 4K for developers for a final hardware update. A recent report goes into more detail about the Nvidia hardware that may be inside.

Nintendo Switch already sells more systems than the Nintendo 3DS and could eventually catch up with the Wii. New switches can be more expensive, but they can coexist with existing switch models. Of course, when new switches come out, we expect several major games to debut at the same time.

Nintendo declined to comment when asked about future plans. Here are our expectations and expected upgrades.

Nintendo’s 3DS lineup continues to evolve, and switches may do the same.

Sarah Tew / CNET Most likely: Larger OLED display, improved video games when docked

According to a March Bloomberg report, the updated switch coming this year will feature a 7-inch 720p Samsung OLED. The existing Switch and Switch Lite are 720p displays, but with 6.2-inch and 5.5-inch LCD panels. Reports of larger switch displays date back at least last year, but subsequent reports have pointed to different display manufacturers.

It’s not a significant increase in screen size, but it could be made more compact by redesigning the case. Also, if the new switch resizes the body, it can cause problems connecting with the old switch accessories.

The resolution of 4K games on TV (detailed in Bloomberg’s second report highlighting the new Nvidia chip) feels outdated, but it means a new wave of games optimized for 4K. If so, how do those games play on the go and how do they feel on the old switch?

Previous Nintendo 3DS updates provide ideas on how the switch evolves in stages

The original Nintendo Switch was introduced in 2017, but has undergone some evolution since then. A more affordable, handheld-only Switch Lite came out last fall, making it the easiest Switch to find in stock online. The original dockable Switch also had significantly improved battery life around that time.

Consoles connected to Nintendo TVs are usually not updated much after launch, but Nintendo handhelds tend to evolve every few years. Following Nintendo 3DS (early 2011), large screen 3DS XL (mid 2012), Nintendo 2DS (2013), New Nintendo 3DS and New Nintendo 3DS XL (late 2014-early 2015), and New Nintendo Followed by 2DS XL. (2017).

There will be another switch update on that timeline … this year. Will that happen? Well, 2017 was a long time ago, and Switch Lite in 2019 was basically a superficial upgrade (and feature reduction).

Switch Lite (top) and the original Switch (bottom). There is room for improvement.

Minor updates to Sarah Tew / CNET may still offer many benefits.

I’ve been dreaming about how the new Switch 2 pushes modular games into the unknown territory all day long, but the Switch is now in great success mode and it seems very unlikely that Nintendo will rock it. Tweaking the formula to add some additional perks to the shiny new model seems like a very likely move.

Joy-Con can be broken, cracked on the back, dented, or accidentally rolled. Moving to a new version every few years is not a crazy idea for serious players.

Also, the game console port is at the stage of hitting a wall with current switch hardware. The PS5 and Xbox Series X runs wrap around the switch in terms of performance. It may seem like a big deal, but the switch must allow at least 4K games at least at this time. Or, the graphics and performance of the ported game have been improved. This is useful for cross-platform games that appear to be occurring at an increasing pace.

XL version with a larger OLED screen (and 1080p) than my wish list

I often look at switch screens, especially small switch lights. Now that the 3DS screen is bigger, it might be an easy move to reduce the big bezel and make an XL switch that expands the screen across the body, probably 7 inches, or 7.5. Makes your display brighter and brighter, and improves the 1080p resolution you get with docked Switch games.

Display may also move to OLED. It certainly helps with the clarity and quality of the display. The existing Switch display is fine, but not great.

Improved processor

The Switch’s older Nvidia Tegra processor can handle the game fine, but the ventilation fan at the top shows that it has to be moved a bit more than I feel comfortable with. Not only does it not require a ventilation fan (probably), but the improved switch processor also aims to improve handheld performance to the extent that docked switches can. Of course, four years later, I’m expecting a new processor.

4K when docked

If you have a new processor, it will help you push 4K games to your TV when docked. This will make the game look better, but it will also make the split screen multiplayer look better. I’m doing a lot of that on Switch right now, but I want to see the game use more of my TV real estate.

Easier docking

If the onboard processor can handle the graphics better, it probably means that weird and bulky Switch docks can also be shrunk. I like the official Nintendo unit, which is really compact and easy to carry and carry. We already have third party options, but we hope the entire official package will be more elegant.

Bluetooth audio

I still have my wired 3.5mm headphones near the bedside table and plug them into the switch. It’s ridiculous. Everything else works with Bluetooth headsets, but not with switches. Nintendo’s controller is wireless. Now, let me introduce you to Bluetooth audio.

Fix the kickstand

The dockable switch can also be a small arcade machine with stanchions for two people. I love the idea. However, with Switch kickstands, the idea doesn’t work. If you don’t balance it, the switch will flip over (not recommended for children). Perhaps an improved, smaller switch dock doubles as its stanchion.

I like the color of Switch Lite. There should be more.

Sarah Tew / CNET Includes many colors (like Switch Lite)

Just because the colorful switches are fun, the original switches are only black.

More robust Joy-Cons (with cross key and analog trigger)

Joy-Con is inserted into Labo, Ring Fit Adventure and other accessories, so I’m not sure if it makes sense to change the general shape of the controller. However, it actually needs an upgrade. My son, who was obsessed with Fortnite on the Xbox, commented that he didn’t feel enough control over the switch. Nintendo has a Pro controller, but it still doesn’t have an analog trigger.

The release of a new version of Joy-Con is delayed. I want a revision with less squeaks that doesn’t feel aged. I want to improve the vibration with a more accurate tactile sensation, but what’s really nice is a true analog trigger button set for games that can take advantage of them.

And the cross key. Switch Lite has modified the buttons on the left to introduce a genuine classic Nintendo-style D-pad that helps make games like NES Classics and Tetris 99 feel more natural. The original switch Joy-Con controller doesn’t have a directional pad, but it’s useful.

Will it arrive by the holidays or will it arrive sooner?

Four and a half years seems to be the best time for upgraded switches to appear. It doesn’t have to be a brand new system, but it could be completely improved. Given the success Nintendo has already seen on Switch, that makes a lot of sense. It may even justify higher prices (as the report suggests).

However, if previous Nintendo hardware upgrades are a metric, the changes may not be big enough to trigger the purchase of a new one. Existing switch owners may be fine with what they already have, unless you wait for it or want to upgrade when the time comes. PlayStation or Xbox Mid-Term Console Upgrade (PS4 Pro) Or like the Xbox One X), they’re great, but not required.

But in search of real expert opinion, I turned to an eight-year-old kid. “Take two little controllers and pull them apart to pull out a little screen. It’s a switch that fits in your pocket,” he says. I don’t know if Switch Micro will come true soon, but that’s what he wants. It’s not a terrible idea.

