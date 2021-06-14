Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 4 Roadmap Revealed





The Cold War and Warzone of Call of Duty: Black Ops have entered a new season in just a few days, and Treyarch has finally provided a preview of what fans can expect. According to the new roadmap, Season 4 will include a new round-based zombie map, new weapons, a new map, and another update to Verdansk, which isn’t as big as last time.

New to Verdansk is a new location centered around the crashed satellite, revealing a trailer that will be the focus of the season. This trailer was unveiled at the Summer Game Fest last week. The collision seems to destroy some of the existing structures, but it’s big enough for players to fight in and around. Meanwhile, the Verdansks Season 3 reloaded Nakatomi Building addition will be renamed to Downtown Tower, but will remain in the game for the time being.

Image: Treyarch / Activision

This season also includes five new weapons. The new MG 82 light machine gun is available at launch through both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 4 Battle Passes. The C58 assault rifle will also be fired from the Battle Pass. At launch, there will also be a nail gun available only in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. During the season, players can expect to see the OT 9 submachine gun and the new melee weapon Mace.

Meanwhile, Black Ops Cold War will also have a significant number of multiplayer maps this season. Collateral is a 12v12 map, available at launch, and there is also a small 6v6 version called Collateral Strike. Amsterdam, a gunfight and face-off map that supports 2v2 or 3v3 matches, will also be available at launch. The final launch map is Hijacked, a yacht-based map originally created for Black Ops 2. During the season, players will have access to another Black Ops 2 classic, Rush.

The most mysterious of the season is the new circular-based zombie map called Mauer Der Toten. The map will take place in East Berlin after the zombies have crossed the city. When the settings return to Berlin, some references to previous Nazi zombie maps may pop up here, including two possibilities, Kino del Toten and Werck, which were leaked earlier this year.

Cold War Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops will be released on June 17th.

