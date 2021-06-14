Kentucky students win Google Contest National Doodle





Google today announced that Milo Golding, an 11th grader at the Lexington Christian Academy, is the winner of Google’s National Doodle for Google Contest. Tomorrow, millions of people will see his artwork posted on Google’s home page 24 hours a day.

On behalf of the entire federation, I congratulate you on receiving the Doodle for Google award. Governor Beshearsaid. Your talent is really great. And the story behind your artwork is beautiful, personal and inspiring. I see your strength. I also hope your dad taught you. And now your work will give hope to others. Congrats. And thank you for sharing your talent. “

We are very proud of Lexington’s talented youth. Milo, your future is bright. Mayor Linda Gorton would like to thank Google for supporting our youth.

Google has received tens of thousands of entries from across the United States for this year’s Doodle for Google contest. Students submitted unique and creative artwork in response to the prompt “I’m strong …”. The Milos Doodle, titled “Finding Hope,” represents the resilience and hope that we all have. Doodle is inspired by his father’s advice to find hope as a source of power in all situations. It was inspired by Milos’ journey to find hope after losing his father.

Hope is always there, regardless of the difficulties and uncertainties of life, Miro said. It is our job to find that hope and move forward.

In addition to his artwork being posted on the Google homepage, Milo will receive a $ 30,000 college scholarship along with Google hardware. His school, Lexington Christian Academy, receives a $ 50,000 technology package.

When not studying or painting, Milo works for a charity he founded called Sanguine Path. Thecharity helps children under the age of 18 who have lost their loved ones or are affected by difficult experiences by providing Christmas and birthday gifts, care packages, and new semester kits.

Family members, school staff, grief counselors, or parents can introduce their children to the program.

