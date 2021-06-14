Labsphere and Arizona State University Sign Facility Use Agreement for FLARE Technology Development | State





North Sutton, New Hampshire and Mesa, Arizona, June 14, 2021 / PR Newswire / –Labsphere, Inc., Field Line of Sight Automatic Radiation Exposure (FLARE) to Arizona State University (ASU) Polytechnique ) Announced plans to set up a test site on campus as part of the ASU Polytechnic Innovation District. FLARE is a system of high-tech mirrors that can be used to improve the performance of satellite, aerial, and drone-based imaging systems.

This new collaboration between Labsphere and ASU will benefit college students by enabling them to gain real-world experience in areas such as remote sensing and earth observation. It will also advance ASU’s NewSpace Initiative, which promotes partnerships with space exploration and technology companies to discover new research tools while creating opportunities for student involvement. In addition, Labsphere supports ASU Polytechnic Engineering’s heyday student projects.

Labsphere has access to ASU’s excellent resources and Mesa’s excellent physical environment for testing and further developing FLARE technology.

Chris Durell, Director of Remote Sensing Business Development at Labsphere, said: “ASU locations, students and talented staff provide Labsphere with extremely agile resources to perform satellite tests and explore new FLARE technology tools. The Capstone project, carried out by ASU students, is a FLARE design extension for developing new mobile modalities and extending satellite testing tools and technologies, while learning the basic skills of remote sensing and earth observation. It is also a great opportunity for bright and young talent to contribute to the innovation of the new space market. The ASU environment will be a great incubator of new ideas and services. “

Labsphere and ASU have agreed to manually deploy a geometric mirror array for satellite imagery quality testing. The partnership also enables the installation of fully automated FLARE systems in the future, in addition to the manual array test area.

The FLARE network is an innovative new way to optically calibrate the spatial, geometric and radiometric performance of imagers and sensors.

The concept of using stars to calibrate telescopes dates back to the early days of astronomy. Space telescopes such as the Hubble Space Telescope and the future James Webb Space Telescope use Starfield to perform image quality and signal tests. This technology has never been available on Earth.

FLARE targets are controlled, automated, and adjustable “Earthly Stars”. Labsphere uses this robust technology to make it available to telescopes that image the Earth so that the same verifications and tests can be performed in real time.

“We are excited to welcome another state-of-the-art technology company to the Arizona State University Polytechnic campus, and Labsphere is at Arizona State University to promote and invent future technology. We are excited to work with them, “said Vice President Dr. Duane Loen. Dean of the Arizona State University Institute of Technology campus and the College of Integrated Sciences and Arts.

The city of Mesa is also supporting this project. “We are pleased to welcome Labsphere’s FLARE test site to Mesa in the ASU Polytechnic Innovation District,” said Bill Jabjiniak, Director of Economic Development at Mesa. With this announcement, Labsphere will join the world’s top aerospace technology company with major facilities in Mesa. “

Darryl Morel, an associate professor of engineering, states that the opportunity to work at Labsphere’s FLARE test site enhances the interdisciplinary engineering education that students receive at the Institute of Technology.

“This kind of work experience really reinforces the idea that the problems they tackle in their careers are interdisciplinary,” Morel said. “By using the FLARE system, students can use electrical and mechanical systems. You can understand how is supporting the actual project. “

About ASU Polytechnic Innovation District

The ASU Polytechnic Innovation District is a 300-acre land adjacent to the ASU Institute of Technology campus and is home to one of the six schools that make up ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering. The campus also has programs offered by five other ASU colleges. The school district’s focus on project-based learning, interdisciplinary research institutes, and local transportation assets make it ideal for industry partnerships. Just steps from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and Skybridge, the only inland international aeronautical logistics and joint customs clearance hub in the United States and Mexico, the ASU Polytechnic Innovation District is a technology transfer, advanced solution. Meet your transportation, seamless needs. Logistics solution.

Labsphere, Inc. is an internationally recognized photonics company headquartered in Central New Hampshire, USA, with satellite facilities in Shanghai, China and a global network of distribution partners. Labsphere provides innovative solutions for a wide range of applications including LED / SSL lighting, laser power measurement, remote sensing, imager / consumer cameras, automotive, defense and security, health and biomedical optics in both production and research environments. To do. Founded in 1979, it is part of the Halma plc group of companies. Visit Labsphere and FLARE for more information.

