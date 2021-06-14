Coromon Brings Pokemon Plus Puzzle Game to Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022





Coromon twists Pokemon formulas in a way that approaches dungeons, customizations, and puzzles for monster tame gameplay. Already announced for PC and mobile, during the Freedom Games 2021 Showcase at today’s Digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), developer TRAGsoft said Coromon will appear on another platform, the Nintendo Switch.

This feels great because Coromon displays visuals similar to early Pokemon games and is also aimed at catching monsters. TRAGsoft has added a puzzle layer. As you explore the map, you’ll find that you’re dealing with these little brain teasers. And as the monsters level up, you can play with that statistic and provide a game of RPG depth and other monster tame.

Your character works for a high-tech company and the goal is to extract Titan Essence from the world. As the name implies, Titans are the bigger beasts found in dungeons, and you and your monster team need to defeat them to gain essence and learn more about the cornerstones of these worlds.

And this journey will lead you to a story of a complete plot twist full of interesting events and side quests, TRAGsofts Marcel van der Made said. He’s the studio’s CEO and story writer, and the second ridiculous and ambitious man. (TRAGsoft stands for Two Ridiculously Ambitious Guys, Van der Made second, and fellow CEO and programmer Jochem Pouwels first).

TRAGsoft has been working on Coromon for over 7 years, and this project is the result of his love of epic adventures with puzzles such as Game Boy, Pokemon, and Zelda.

We love games and have been playing games for thousands of hours, says Marcel van der Made. Create a game with all the aspects we love and combine it to create the ultimate RPG experience. Coromon was born in this way.

And, of course, it leads to the studio name Two Ridiculously Ambitious Guys.

Full of possibilities

Image credit: TARGsoft

The color shows how strong your Coromon is. Two are of the same species, but one is brown and the other is purple. This is part of the TRAGsofts potential system. Greymon gains XP during combat and can use those points to customize their stats. According to Van der Made, you can make glass cannons (strong attack power but weak health and defense) and cannons that absorb enemy damage.

There is also a glossy system (which reminds me of the foil of a Pokemon card pack), which affects how I allocate the stats of Greymon. There are usually three powerful and complete versions (think of them as Pokemon evolutions).

Work that should be done

Image credit: TARGsoft

The goal of games like Pokmon and Monster Rancher is to be the best trainer or collector. It’s also an important aspect of Coromon, but you also work for a large company. You will be rewarded for your efforts and in the process you will meet other employees who can help you.

They actually pay in combat, Van der Mad said. One of my few complaints about Pokemon is that I start all my adventures at home and say goodbye to my mom. There is also a cosmic aspect to it, which can be seen from the story itself.

Puzzles and traps

While exploring the sand dungeon, I encountered a dirt trap. This is all about timing, avoiding darts as you go through that part of the maze. Some of these dirt traps have patterns that need attention. Other traps include trap doors, some of which are combined for tedious testing. There is also a button to move the wall. None of this is difficult, but you need to pay attention to your surroundings and break the gameplay loop of finding and fighting monsters.

Image credit: TARGsoft

[The puzzles should be accessible enough so that you can find out [the solution] yourself. Some are there to explain the mechanism, according to van der Mad. Some puzzles are really rewarding. Get special items to solve puzzles that you don’t need to go any further. It was really aimed at making it accessible, but it was also complicated enough for those who like exploration.

Great game

There are more than 120 creatures in Greymon. It can be difficult to think of the names of many monsters. Especially if you don’t want to use a name that sounds like a Pokemon name.

It turns out that the TRAGsoft team enjoyed it.

In fact, it’s a really fun process. Brainstorming is done by about 3 people. Sometimes I drink beer and have a long brainstorming session about it, says van der Made.

They look at the monster design and come up with ideas (some of which are interesting) until they find one that suits them. One aspect of Coromon’s localization is that it doesn’t require names that translate well from one language to another. Just use a good name in that language for the monster. They try to avoid certain pronunciations because it can be difficult to name three different species of the same organism.

The studio also held several naming contests with the community.

Fixed, 1:30 pm: Fixed studio name to TRAGsoft. We apologize for the mistake.

