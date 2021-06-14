Amazon Echo Alexa Deals Available Before Prime Day 2021 Officially Begins





If the name Alexa is spoken regularly in the house, even though there are no human residents or guests, Amazon Prime Day could be the birthday of a member of that virtual family. That’s because you can always find the best discounts on Amazon Echo devices with Alexa, among the discounts Amazon offers for a wide range of products throughout Prime Day.

With one week left until Prime Day, June 21-22 this year, Alexa’s trading is already expanding. Both the latest generation full-size Echo speakers and the smaller Echo Dot speakers are available at the lowest prices ever. The problem is that you have to buy two each to get a deal. Other deals could fall further once Prime Day begins, but in the meantime, it’s not ridiculous to take advantage of current discounts.

We’ll keep updating this and all other Prime Day trading pages as better discounts come out, but for now, you can find the best we can offer for Prime Day.

Chris Monroe / CNET

The spherical 4th generation Amazon Echo debuted in September 2020 and has spent most of its time since it fluctuated between $ 80 and $ 100. This Prime Member-only deal requires the purchase of two Alexa speakers, but after using the discount code ECHOPRIME to deduct both prices by $ 80, the average price will be $ 60 each (both total $ 120). This is the lowest price I’ve ever seen on a full-size Amazon Echo of the current generation and is currently available to Prime members.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Similar to previous deals with full-sized Amazon Echo speakers, Prime members using the code PDDOT2PK can save $ 40 from the purchase of two Echo Dots, resulting in a price per speaker of $ 25 (both combined). And it’s $ 50 after the discount). And, like the price per unit of the full-size sibling model, this is the best deal I’ve ever seen on the latest generation Echo Dot, and it’s available now.

Tyler Reisenby / CNET

If your car has an aux port but no Bluetooth, Echo Audio is a great way to add a wireless connection to your stereo system and Alexa. But in almost every other scenario, Echo Audio simply introduces an additional step (and point of failure) between the phone and the car stereo, and to tell the truth, Alexa is useful on the road in the middle of the house. not. In any case, it’s unbelievable that a device that normally sells for $ 50 costs $ 15. So if you’re hesitant to take Alexa to a vehicle, now’s a great time to try it.

Amazon

The latest generation update to Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart speakers bundles a $ 140 Blink Mini security camera here. Will the price go further? Let’s see what happens for a while.

Amazon

Similar to previous deals, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of the larger siblings. This bundle also saves $ 25, but with Show 5 starting at $ 85 (as opposed to Show 8 at $ 130), the overall discount rate is higher. Will it be lower? only time will tell.

Transactions expected to be returned by Amazon

Amazon has some of the best deals on Prime Day in such a bundle that combines Alexa gadgets like the Echo Dot with popular smart home devices like this Sengled Bluetooth smart light bulb. This type of transaction can be difficult to calculate the total discount amount because there are two items whose prices fluctuate over time. At the time of publication, the bundle was priced at $ 45, last week at $ 35, but in the past it has dropped to $ 29. Light bulbs usually sell for $ 10, and the Echo Dot has a list price of $ 50, so if you hit the mark on Prime Day, you’ll save about $ 31.

