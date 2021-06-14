UK regulator warns Google about accepting fraudulent ads | Financial Conduct Authority





City regulators have warned Google and social media companies to take legal action if they continue to accept ads for online financial fraud that prevailed during the pandemic.

Mark Steward, chief operating officer of the Financial Conduct Authority, told a special committee of the Treasury on Monday that the UK failed to screen financial ads to confirm that it was approved by an FCA-approved company. An individual or individual who told the online platform that they had blocked action until recently.

This is because EU regulations on financial advertising did not extend to online platforms such as Google. This exception effectively allows scammers to post fraudulent ads online, as they do not need to perform additional checks. But the FCA has the freedom to crack down on rule violators, Steward said.

It’s not immediately clear if social media really knows what this change really means. According to Steward, we made them aware. We now have a very strong traction with the social media industry to force change, he added. If the company does not comply, we will take action.

The warning calls on the City of London Police or consumer groups to work together to change the online security bill proposed to the government, and high-tech companies such as Google and Facebook are liable for fake fraudulent advertising. Guarantee to bear.

However, the newly regained FCA could be another way to bind online platforms to account for the proliferation of online fraud.

Scams and scams have escalated over the past year as locked-down consumers spend more time online. In an era of record low interest rates, some people use search engines to look up their investments and lose money, while others are fooled by ads on social media sites to lose money. Many scams involve cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and schemes that claim to provide early access to pensioners.

Last year, the FCA said it was forced to issue 1,200 warnings online for fraudulent advertising on Google and social media platforms that have not been published or approved by FCA-certified companies. This is twice the number published in 2019.

This was something Google could see at the gateway before allowing it. [those adverts] According to Steward, it will appear in the search results.

Parliamentarians said companies such as Google are profiting from online scammers and they are paying for ads on the platform. Meanwhile, Google also earns revenue from regulators such as the FCA, and the FCA spent about $ 600,000 in 2020 to place its own anti-fraud ads.

Conservative MP and Finance Commission member Anthony Browne was very shocked by the fact that social media companies, especially Google, are benefiting from fostering fraud. Said.

The legal definition of fraud is to benefit financially from fraud. And Google has gained a financial advantage here, deceiving customers who use Google, said Brown, a former CEO of the British Bankers’ Association.

It doesn’t generate content, but it’s the one who puts malicious content there and deceives it. Mr Brown added that it looks like he could actually file a proceeding here.

Mr Brown asked how far the FCA would go to punish companies that ignore the rules. You hint at that. [you] Will you take legal action against social media companies such as Google if you do not follow the financial services market?

Yes, Steward replied.

A Google spokeswoman said protecting consumers and legitimate financial services companies is a company’s priority.

We have been in talks with the FCA for over a year to implement new measures and have set further restrictions on financial services advertising to address the scale of this issue, they said.

