Review of recent antitrust reform proposals





executive summary

Last week, the Democratic Party of the House of Representatives submitted five antitrust reform bills targeting major tech companies. This package will dramatically change America’s approach to antitrust law by shifting its focus from consumer welfare to the premise that certain actions by large corporations are inherently anti-competitive. Extensive and regulated antitrust reforms are likely to have widespread economic implications by curbing innovation and weakening the US’s competitiveness in the global high-tech industry. Such drastic changes can also hurt consumers. Antitrust law plays an important role in securing a competitive market, but it is not used by consumers to achieve other policy goals or intervene in the current competitive market. We need to continue to focus on welfare.

Preamble

Last week, several Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee submitted a series of proposals to change their approach to US antitrust law. These proposals target big tech companies such as Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon, which were the subject of a 15-month survey of digital platforms by the House Judiciary Committee in 2019 and 2020. However, the change seems to apply to all companies with the specified number of users and market capitalization. Seen more systematically, these proposals represent a dramatic shift in our approach to antitrust law, so these proposals need to be scrutinized. These bills have been endorsed by Democratic committees, but the package is also super-competitive by key Republican members of several committees, including antitrust subcommittee ranking member Ken Buck (Republican). Has the support of the party.

This article looks at three package proposals that are likely to have the greatest impact on the US approach to antitrust policy. In future articles, we’ll discuss package proposals for data portability and interoperability, as well as the complex relationship between competition and privacy. The remaining proposal, the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act, raises the price of higher-value mergers and provides agencies with more enforcement resources.

Main suggestions

Platform competition and opportunity law

Platform competition and opportunity legislation aims to limit the ability of large companies to engage in mergers and acquisitions, in order to create a kill zone that will defeat future rivals before they challenge their dominance. Addressing concerns about power abuse. This proposal targets companies with more than 500,000 monthly online platform users and a market value of more than $ 600 billion. The proposal is clearly aimed at tech companies, but the term isn’t necessarily limited to the tech industry.

Like other antitrust reform proposals for mergers and acquisitions, the Platform Competition and Opportunity Act effectively prohibits mergers of companies that comply with the terms. The law presumes that such acquisitions violate Clayton Act unless large companies provide clear and compelling evidence that the proposed acquisition is not a breach. That is, the government intervenes in a bad merger. It shifts the responsibility to the company to prove that the proposed merger is good. Like other similar merger proposals, as a result of this law, it cools good and bad mergers. It will block important exit strategies for innovators and deny consumers the benefits of such acquisitions.

Ending Platform Monopolies Act and American Innovation and Choice Act

The combination of the Ending Platform Monopolies Act and the American Innovation and Choice Act separates the various aspects enforced by regulation, as previously requested by Antitrust Subcommittee Chair David Cicilline (D-RI). Because we are aiming for, we are presented with a kind of Glass-Steagall for technology. Of a large market player.

The Platform Antitrust Act, led by Congressman Pramira Jayapal (D-WA), prohibits subject entities defined in the same way as the Platform Competition Opportunity Act from owning or operating other businesses that may have conflicts of interest. doing. interest. This is primarily aimed at addressing concerns that tech giants are interested in many different markets, making it difficult for new companies to compete. In effect, this prevents companies from engaging in certain efficient product features if they allow other companies to offer similar services. Such restrictions are likely to reduce or eliminate many of the products that consumers value, and curb the distribution of innovation by siling companies into only one business unit. In fact, it is likely to prevent current tech companies from competing with each other. As Sam Bowman of the International Law and Economic Center points out, Apple can’t develop a search engine to compete with Google under these rules, and Amazon has its own video streaming service that competes with Netflix and YouTube. Will have to sell.

American innovation and choices, led by Congressman Sicilin, are subject to self-priority claims, claiming that these practices harm other innovators and entrepreneurs when large companies copy the products of small companies. doing. This proposal prohibits the use of data collected by the platform to develop and price its own products. In contrast to concerns, this is usually a benign behavior that benefits consumers and has long been practiced in traditional retail. For example, this suggestion limits the ability of app stores to set rules and pricing, offer apps pre-installed on devices, and offer common brands for other sellers’ products. .. Such restrictions can harm consumers by limiting choice and competition and reducing the ability of manufacturers to manufacture products that are ready to use out of the box.

Following the European lead?

Some of the characteristics of these proposals are similar to those proposed by the European Union (EU) on digital market law and other technical regulations currently under discussion in Europe. In particular, the European approach to antitrust focuses on abuse of control rather than consumer welfare. More generally, these proposals are far more regulatory and interventionist than the typical US ex post facto approach of intervening only when or could cause harm to consumers. Move to a proactive approach.

Fortunately, some policy makers are aware that the European approach can adversely affect the competitiveness of American companies. For example, as Cathy McMorris Rogers (Republican-WA), a ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Commission, recently pointed out, the EU is trying to regulate tech companies with more consumer protection. Congress and the administration are obliged to push back such protectionism, especially if US companies are targeted and refocused on the false aggression of allies against legitimate threats like China. Similarly, House Digital Caucus’s chair of ultrasonic endoscopy urged the Byden administration to oppose EU policies targeting American companies.

Unfortunately, the House Democratic antitrust package will engage in the same kind of misguided market intervention as its European counterparts. If the proposal is legalized, it will be in our own technology industry. It will thwart beneficial innovations, weaken competitiveness and ultimately expose them to overly broad and burdensome regulations that are harmful to consumers.

Potential impact beyond technology

Given the $ 600 billion market capitalization required for most of this package, only a handful of companies, including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon, are currently regulated. However, this reform package is designed to trap other industries such as banking and retail.

For example, like the technology industry, the banking industry is often involved in mergers and acquisitions that drive innovation and benefit consumers. Visa, which currently has a market capitalization of $ 513 billion, is not currently subject to regulations such as the Platform Competition Opportunity Act, but may be similarly banned from merging if its market value exceeds $ 600 billion. There is sex. It has the potential to bring beneficial financial innovation to consumers. For companies approaching the threshold, the stringent requirement is the willingness to pursue behaviors that may benefit consumers, as exceeding the threshold dramatically increases the costs associated with such behaviors. There is also the possibility of diminishing.

Similarly, the Ending Platform Monopolies Act and the American Innovation and Choice Act prohibit people subject to market capitalization and monthly user thresholds from engaging in typical retail practices. Retail giants such as Wal-Mart (market capitalization $ 391 billion) and Home Depot ($ 331 billion) are below current thresholds, but the continued growth of these companies has led to a market capitalization threshold of 600 billion. It can reach the dollar. In such scenarios, they too may face isolation requirements and anti-self-priority rules, limiting their ability to offer or promote their own products and services, such as generic store brands. In fact, traditional retailers such as Wal-Mart and Target offer a significantly higher percentage of private label than tech giants such as Amazon, which can face the rigors of such requirements. Similarly, many major retailers, such as Wal-Mart and Target, offer third-party marketplaces on their e-commerce sites for other sellers similar to Amazon’s programs. In particular, these players often have a larger share of the retail market than major tech companies, but these practices are illegal for cross-threshold companies subject to this new antitrust law. At the same time, these rules make regulatory decisions prohibiting only some successful companies in the same industry from engaging in best practices for servicing consumers. There is a possibility of being retailed. As Alec Stapp of Progressive Policy Institutes points out, it seems hard to argue that it’s a problem when Amazon uses data to inform private label businesses. [Walmart] More than three times its size ($ 388 billion vs. $ 121 billion) does the same thing at a rate of 15 times (15% vs. 1%).

Policy makers may be concerned about certain behaviors of tech companies, such as content moderation and data privacy, but antitrust law is the wrong tool to address these concerns. It’s likely. Technology policy concerns will be better addressed by appropriate, targeted regulations as needed, but widespread antitrust reforms can have widespread consequences.

Who should antitrust law protect?

Perhaps the real question raised by the proposed antitrust reforms is who should the antitrust law protect? These proposals do not directly discuss consumer welfare standards, but do represent a shift from a consumer focus to a policy premise that the big ones are inherently harmful. In fact, the concentration and scale concerns at the heart of many demands for antitrust reform may not be as dramatic as those of change proponents argue. According to a recent survey by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, 45% of US industries have been less concentrated since 2002, and only 4% can be considered highly concentrated.

However, focusing on competitors and concentration rather than consumers can undermine the very consumer protection designed by antitrust law. The impact of these bills is not only felt by today’s tech giants, but also by consumers and small businesses who lose services that they find beneficial. Antitrust law plays an important role in securing a competitive market, but it is not used by consumers to achieve other policy goals or intervene in the current competitive market. We need to continue to focus on where welfare is compromised.

