Sands of Aura launches top-down soul-like RPG with Steam Early Access

Sands of Aura changes the soul-like perspective from a third-person perspective to a top-down presentation. Development studio Chashu Entertainment announced today at the Freedom Games E3 Showcase that it will be released on Steam Early Access in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Sands of Aura takes place in Talamhel, a world distorted by the plague of the night that struck centuries ago. A sea of ​​sand fills the world, and the people who live there take advantage of ships navigating the dunes (drawing Netflix’s Shadow & Bone landship). You are a member of the Remnant Knights Order and sail to different islands that act like dungeons. There, it fights against humans and monsters that have been corrupted by the plague of the night and seeks to wipe out the corruption of Talamhel.

It works much like Dark Souls. The bell replaces the campfire and rings to reset the world.

Chashu (yes, they like barbecue pork, but the name comes from CEO / producer Eric Zhangs Gamer Handle) previously created one game, Deputy Dangle. According to the studio, the core team and some freelancers (12 in total) have been working on the Sands of Aura since 2017.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Sands of Aura is its weapon making system. You can combine several weapon types that determine your combat style. Start with the weapon handle and add different weapon types. In my presentation, the Sands crew created a polearm that fused the flail and grave sides.

It also comes with benefits. Char siu popped out as the dagger swirled around, showing off a dagger with a 20% chance of flying when attacking. Pick up runes that enhance your stats and point you in the direction of different character builds. Then, in turn, find the scrolls to buy the blessings from your ally church.

Image Copyright: Char Siu Entertainment

Another great aspect is the ability to attack friendly characters, but if you kill them, they disappear. Therefore, this deprives you of potential upgrades and loot.

Chashu also added random artwork and other merchandise to encourage players to get into the corners and crevices of the Talamhels Islands.

The studio said some will go into early access to get feedback on how weapons, runes, and other systems work together. Seeing them in character costumes seemed a bit complicated, so Chashu hopes that feedback will help smooth out the rough edges of combat and character development.

