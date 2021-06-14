Winners and losers of Google’s June 2021 core update





Google announced on June 2, 2021 that it will roll out an extensive update of its core algorithms in two stages. The first is from June 2nd and the second is a private day in July. This long-awaited announcement is unique in the sense that it came six months after the previous December 2020 core update, and Google said it would launch two core updates at the same time within two months. The June 2021 core update is separate from the Page Experience update. Another algorithm update focused on Core Web Vitals and AMP will also begin in June 2021. It’s important to remember that the new Core Web Vitals metric does not play a (confirmed) role in the June 2021 Core Update results, as the Page Experience Update has not yet been officially released.

As with all the extensive core updates of the last two years, the only context Google has provided for updates is the following Twitter thread and a link to its article, “What Webmasters Should Know About Core Updates.” did.

Later today, we will release an extensive core update, as we do several times a year. This is called the June 2021 Core Update. Our guidance on such updates can be found here: https://t.co/e5ZQUA3RC6

This is followed by the July 2021 core update.Click here for more information about it

— Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) June 2, 2021

The core update is an opportunity for website owners and digital marketers to see if their efforts to optimize and improve their website are consistent with Google’s ongoing changes to its algorithms. To provide. In many cases, if Google’s core update reduces website traffic, you may not see any performance improvement until the next core update (or the next) is rolled out. This was done to improve the affected websites.

Thousands of factors are involved in the changes seen in website rankings during a core update rollout, so identify exactly what happened and what Google specifically aimed for. It’s important to remember that things are impossible. However, it can be suggestive to do a large-scale study of website and category performance to see if there is a pattern in how a website wins or loses.

methodology

Winner and loser analysis is performed by collecting Sistrix visibility index scores for specific root domains from June 4, 2021 to June 14, 2021. One million keywords tracked in the United States (google.com).

Then use Similarweb Categories to collect the categories for each domain. This allows you to see if the changes associated with updating the algorithm are affecting a particular category or niche more than others.

This analysis collected visibility index scores for 1,900 domains in 31 categories. We also filtered domains to domains with a visibility index score greater than 0.25 on June 14. Domains below this value have virtually no SEO visibility, and therefore the data is completely unreliable.

Top 50 Awarded Domains

The following are the 50 domains with the highest total visibility increase (using the Sistrix Visibility Index Score) between June 4th and June 14th, 2021.

The following are the 50 domains with the highest visibility (using the Sistrix Visibility Index Score) between June 4th and June 14th, 2021.

Top 50 Lost Domains

The following are the 50 domains with the highest total visibility (using the Sistrix Visibility Index score) between June 4th and June 14th, 2021.

The following are the 50 domains with the highest loss of visibility (using the Sistrix visibility index score) between June 4th and June 14th, 2021.

A complete list of analyzed domains

Note: Sorting this table by any of the displayed columns will sort only the 25 actively displayed URLs, not the entire list of 1,900 domains. Use the search bar in the upper right for more detailed filtering.

Impact of organic visibility at the category level

There are some clear patterns in the impact of this update on certain categories of websites, which have tended to affect “Your Money, Your Life” (YMYL) websites in a disproportionate manner in recent months. And unlike a few years of core updates.

The graph below shows the change in average total visibility seen in each category (classified by Similarweb). This is intended to show how much visibility the category has gained or lost compared to all other analyzed categories. This graph has been filtered to show the categories with the largest positive or negative changes.

Note: The References category includes sites that define words, parts of speech, etc., such as dictionaries, thesauruses, and wiki sites. It also includes Q & A sites such as Quora and Urban Dictionary, as well as “public directory” sites such as Yelp and other map sites.

Below is the average rate of change in visibility by category. This shows how the visibility of the category changed compared to the performance of the category itself before the update was rolled out. The graph is filtered to show the categories with the largest positive or negative changes.

Trend + analysis dictionary by category + reference site

One of the most striking patterns of this update to date is the dramatic increase in visibility seen on dictionary sites, including Wikipedia.

The overall visibility changes for well-known dictionary sites are as follows: This indicates that Google has determined that more queries need to display the dictionary prominently.

The following is an example of what these changes look like at the query level of the query “Modify”. Probably because Google has determined that defining “correction” is the main purpose of most of the above searchers searching for correctional facilities.

It’s also worth noting that Google edited its search quality guidelines in October 2020, including one of the biggest changes: a new language for dictionary sites and when queries generate dictionary results. ..

According to the updated search quality guidelines:

Careful attention should be paid to the user’s intent when assigning Needs Met ratings to dictionary and encyclopedia search results. As with all results, the usefulness of dictionary and encyclopedia results depends on the query and the intent of the user. Dictionary and encyclopedia results can be relevant to a topic in many searches, but often these results are useful for common words that most people in the evaluation locale already understand. not. Needs for dictionary and encyclopedia search results Reserving Met’s high ratings is likely to be what the user’s intent for the query is, or what it means, and the results look for that type of information. If it helps the user who is.

Google Search Quality Guidelines Travel Sites

Most of the overall decline in travel category awareness is due to the decline seen by TripAdvisor, which has lost as many as 75.59 visibility points since the update began.

Tripadvisor.com has significantly reduced its visibility index points by more than 75 since the start of the core update in June 2021.

A closer look at keyword movements reveals a decline in keywords that TripAdvisor has replaced official travel destination websites. For example, in the following example of the query “Rapid Down”, TripAdvisor was pushed from 3rd to 2nd page.

Below are the biggest winners and losers in the “Travel” category.

Business + Finance Website

This update seems to have had a significant impact on many business and financial websites. Below is a list of the best financial + business winners by rate of change.

The significant increase in domain debt.org is particularly interesting given the significant decline in visibility seen in late 2020, which is seen by such patterns as parenting.com, livestrong.com, etc. It is one of several sites that can be used.

Debt.org has seen a significant recovery as a result of the June 2021 core update.User-generated content

Some popular sites that rely on user-generated content (UGC), such as Quora, TripAdvisor, Reddit, and Yelp, have recorded significant declines as a result of this update.

Some sites that rely heavily on UGC saw a significant reduction during the June 2021 core update.Product Review + Affiliate Website

This update seems to have had a big impact on product reviews and affiliate space sites. This is especially interesting given that Google recently launched a product review update that also had a significant impact on these sites. This impact was even more pronounced on technology and consumer electronics review sites.

Below are the sites with the highest growth rates in the consumer electronics sector.

SEO consultant Glenn Gabe contacted Google’s Danny Sullivan and the core update was a product review, as some site movements were so closely related to what was seen during the product review update. I checked to see if it was somehow related to the update. Danny replied:

The changes seen in the core update are almost certainly related to it.

— Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 8, 2021 Health, Wellness, Parenting Website

There has been a big move between several sites in the health, wellness and parenting categories (YMYL – which falls into the categories of your money and your life). In some cases, the June 2021 core update has significantly reversed the visibility trends seen in previous core updates and the past few months. For example, What To Expect and Very Well Fit have significantly reduced visibility, while Livestrong, Fatherly, and Parenting have all increased.

Conclusion

This June 2021 core update is still in place and this data is still in its infancy. In addition, Google plans to launch another core update and the long-awaited Page Experience update within the next few months, so it’s quite possible that this performance data will continue to change over the next few months. We will continue to update the data in this and future articles.

There seems to be a big trend that may or may not be somehow tied to the announcement of Google’s shopping graph at Google I / O in 2021, especially affecting product review sites.

