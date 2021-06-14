Virginia pursues autonomous work zone safety technology





In Virginia, autonomous connected car technology is advancing in the form of improved safety around unmanned shuttles and work zones.

The automatic shuttle program, known as Relay, launched in Fairfax County in October, is ready for Act 2. Meanwhile, state transportation authorities are investigating how connected car technology can improve safety around work zones by communicating with vehicles.

Doing such a project is really important in really understanding how technology is integrated with infrastructure and how technology is integrated within this kind of civil framework. Said Eta Nahapetian, Manager of Smart Community and Innovation and Strategy at Fairfax County Office. Economic Initiative (DEI).

Relay’s self-driving shuttle pilot said, “Our most ambitious project was on Thursday at a symposium hosted by the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority entitled Creating an Autonomous Vehicle Ecosystem in Virginia, Nahapetian said. ..

According to Nahapetian, this is a real step forward in our direction in the field of smart cities.

Relays, including human operators, connected the railway station to busy residential and shopping districts and operated under actual traffic conditions. It was primarily seen as a pilot program to introduce users to the technology, bridge the gap between first and last miles, and find ways to further complete the AV shuttle for everyday use.

Without such real-world testing, we cannot offer an opportunity.[ves]Said Sarah Hussein, transportation planner at the Fairfax County Department of Transportation.

Some of the challenges of relay shuttles are low speeds that travel only about 10 mph, inability to operate perfectly in bad weather, downtime required for software upgrades, and little flexibility to deviate from the program’s configured route. included.

The county is considering a shuttle with more features and features, and is considering an on-demand service model, Hussein added.

The Shuttle Program was a partnership between Fairfax County and Dominion Energy, involving many other officials and organizations. The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) scrutinized the project, installed additional cameras, and closely monitored operations, said Mike Morenhower, director of VTTI’s Technology Implementation Center.

They provided 360 degree coverage. Mollenhauer, who spoke at the symposium, monitored every drive every minute and recorded a video.

The team looked for interesting events such as acceleration and withdrawal from the AV system during an emergency stop.

And we provide feedback to the team, Morenhower said, often operating the shuttle in live traffic with aggressive drivers was a valuable test environment.

Probably one of the first and most difficult environments. Especially for the vehicle type we were working on.

VTTI is also working closely with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to test and develop connected car technology in work zones that are particularly well suited to these advances.

We believe it would be safer if we could provide the vehicle with a digital definition of what the work zone is before the vehicle arrives in the area. Please handle it, Morenhower said. Or you can potentially prepare for the type of danger you see in your work zone, such as a row under development.

VTTI has developed an application called Work Zone Builder to help traffic authorities designing work zones publish data to help them better understand when self-driving cars and connected cars are there and when they are active. Mollenhauer said.

And he added that these types of technology really expand the digital horizon of the vehicle and give it a better understanding of what it’s facing.

Cathy McGee, director of research and innovation at VDOT’s Virginia Department of Transportation Research Council, said connected car technology has wide potential to improve the safety of work areas and other parts of the highway. It states.

One of the great things about technology is that it doesn’t distract you, McGhee says. And driver distraction is a big problem for us. So we put safety first and were looking for technology to reduce the number of injuries and deaths.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos