Windows 10 will be deprecated in 2025





Microsoft has updated the Windows 10 Support Lifecycle page to add the term “retirement”. This suggests that Windows 10 will actually shut down and an alternative called Windows 11 will be chosen.

The significance of this announcement is that Microsoft uses the term retirement. The Microsoft support page states that Windows 10 Home and Pro will be discontinued as October 14, 2025. Microsoft usually offers it.

On June 24th, Microsoft will host a Windows event promising the next deployment of Windows. The Microsoft invitation was set at 11:00 EST and included a graphic depicting the light falling from the window onto the floor, creating a shape that could be interpreted as the number 11 (see main image above). ). I’m wondering if Microsoft actually plans to announce Windows 11.

The problem is that Microsoft itself isn’t exactly in line with Windows’ vision. Initially, Microsoft promised that Windows 10 was the last version of Windows and would offer the Windows model as a service that provides regular updates and bug fixes. On top of that, Microsoft delivered as promised and pushed feature updates semi-annually in the spring and fall.

However, Microsoft has canceled Windows 10X, subsequent promises to implement some of the features of Windows 10X within Windows, and all future Sun Valley UI updates within Windows are all planned by Microsoft for Windows 11. It gives credibility to the idea that Windows 10 is out of date added to its list.

Microsoft personnel did not respond to requests for comment. Perhaps by chance, Microsoft puts the Windows Insider team on duty for the release of Windows 10 21H1, a very minor update to the Windows 10 operating system, rather than releasing a new development build. I did.

So is Microsoft actually preparing for Windows 11 or is retirement just an innocent song representation of the ever-evolving support timeline? In 2015, Microsoft initially launched Windows 10 He said he would end mainstream support in October 2020, but of course not at that point. (Windows Servers that are still holding hands are also officially listed as supported.)

At this point, it’s equally likely that Windows 11 is going to put Microsoft at risk of infuriating customers who don’t want to change. Well, you have to wait and see.

